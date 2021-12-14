Tension in event attended by Yunior García and Leopoldo López

The Cuban opposition Yunior García has assured this Monday that “the ultra-left that tries to become the absolute truth and silence is exactly the same as the ultra-right”, at the same time that he has stressed that “when the opinion of the other is annulled there is no difference between the left and right ”.

“Hopefully the countries that have lost that direction can find it, regain their freedom and the right to think differently, and hopefully the countries that enjoy that freedom do not lose that privilege,” added García, who lamented that, with freedom, “You don’t know what it means until you lose it.”

In an event organized by Libertad sin Ira, a group from the Faculty of Political Sciences of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), the Cuban opponent has reflected on the lack of freedom and censorship and has insisted that these aspects “do not have to do with the left or the right ”, but with“ totalitarianism ”and“ tyrannies ”.

García also alluded to the protests that took place in Cuba on July 11 of this year and specified that the citizens who took to the streets of the island asked for “food, medicine and freedom.” “Tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets,” he indicated, before lamenting that, after the protests, there are some “800” young prisoners “with sentences of more than 20 years.” In the same way, he has defended that the opposition movement that he has founded, Archipelago, is a group without “resources”.

“A group of boys with telephones”, he indicated, before specifying that the objective of the platform is “to build a country as (the pro-independence poet José) Martí dreamed of: a country with everyone and for the good of all”, continued. The opponent has also expressed his wish that “scientists discover a vaccine against intolerance.”

Several students hold banners breaking into the celebration of the student act ‘Voices of Repression’ of the UCM Freedom Without Wrath event at the Faculty of Political Sciences and Sociology of the Complutense University, on December 13, 2021, in Madrid, (Spain). The Venezuelan opposition leader, Leopoldo López, and the Cuban dissident and founder of the Archipelago Group, Yunior García, persecuted in their respective countries, share their experiences of harassment and persecution in Venezuela and Cuba in a student debate. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press Europa Press

For the Venezuelan opponent Leopoldo López, also present at the event, “the laboratory for this vaccine is the universities.” López has expressed himself along the same lines as García and has argued that “when you don’t have freedom, you begin to understand what it is about.” Thus, he has assured that “in Venezuela no one owns their rights.”

The Cuban opponent has lamented that one of Venezuela’s problems is that, for many years, “there was no talk” of its situation, but rather “euphemisms” such as “declining democracy” or “competitive authoritarianism” were used. “After a fraudulent election won by (the president of Venezuela, Nicolás) Maduro in 2013, we concluded that in dictatorship,” as he specified, which led the opposition to “organize” and take to the streets in 2014, the year in which that he was imprisoned.

“That is the philosophy of autocratic systems from fear,” he added, focusing on the idea that “Venezuela would not be Cuba.” According to the opponent, the current Venezuelan Executive “has created a power structure to maintain itself and the consequence is hunger, desolation, darkness and sadness.” “What was the most prosperous country in Latin America, that country of just 40 years is the poorest in Latin America, not because of the war, but because of the disaster of an ideology that led to a humanitarian tragedy,” he continued.

In this sense, he has reported that, in exile, opponents like him “have realized” that this type of “tragedies” are interpreted as “isolated”, but countries like Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua “suffer from the same problem and the same disease ”. Likewise, it has warned that the presidents of these nations “collaborate among themselves, they are not isolated, they help each other finance themselves, they learn what happens on one side to apply it to another.”

“The role we expect from democracies, also from Spain, is first that they clearly refer to the problem. They still don’t dare to say that there is a dictatorship in these countries ”.

In addition, López has declared himself “surprised” because in Spain “there is a debate on whether there is a dictatorship” in the aforementioned countries and has insisted that his dream is “freedom” and the holding of “free elections.” “We are going to give this fight together but also in other countries such as Burma, Belarus, Russia, China, Turkey and Iran,” he said, stressing that they seek to work “hand in hand with men and women willing to confront the autocracy.”

“ILLUSION AND LOVE FOR THREE COUNTRIES”

The Nicaraguan opponent Santiago Urbina has also participated in the event and has assured that both he and García and López share “the illusion and love for three countries” that they want to see “free.”

Urbina has also referred to the right-left dichotomy and explained that “the political sign that regimes that restrict freedoms claim to hold” in these three countries “are on the left or claim to be on the left, but it is anecdotal.” “Authoritarianism uses ideologies to impose itself and control absolutely everything, it doesn’t matter north or south, the tropics or the tundra,” he added.

In parallel, he has assured that what has happened in Nicaragua is “a version 2.0 of what was already happening in Venezuela” and has regretted that, until 2007, in the Central American country “a democracy was practiced that needed to be strengthened institutionally, but there was a sincere effort so that it could work ”.

VOLTAGE BEFORE THE EVENT

The moments prior to the event have been tense, since a group of students from the Faculty of Political Sciences of the UCM who had summoned the students “to stop the talk of the Venezuelan, Cuban and Spanish extreme right” through WhatsApp, they have delayed the start of the event shouting “coup” and “imperialist” against López.

In addition, they have chanted slogans such as “Long live the struggle of the working class” or “Fascists out of the university”, which has generated tense moments with the students organizing the event, who in turn shouted “Freedom”. There have been several outbreaks of aggression among student members of the opposing groups.