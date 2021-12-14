The Aguilar Rosell Aesthetic Medicine Clinic is committed to the normalization of aesthetic medicine

The Aesthetic Medicine Clinic in Torremolinos Aguilar Rosell, with more than 2 decades of experience, is made up of a highly qualified human team with continuous training and state-of-the-art facilities and technological material, led by doctor María del Pilar Aguilar Rosell, Graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Granada.

With a direct and sincere treatment where the health of their patients is the most important thing, they always pursue natural results. They want to be the bet to always feel young, strong; trusted professionals who take care of their patients’ bodies. A clinic that cares about details, always seeking naturalness and elegance in results, prioritizing the health of its patients.

Among its specialties, the Facial Aesthetic Medicine, with treatments with hyaluronic acid, tensioning threads, botox, mesotherapy… and the Body Aesthetic Medicine, where carboxytherapy and shock waves stand out. But, in addition, it offers personalized weight control diets (especially keto or ketogenic diets), podiatry treatments, physical therapy and major or minor surgery.

Committed to SEME

By this series of principles, The Aguilar Rosell Clinic is committed to SEME (Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine) and with its policy of never perform general aesthetic medicine treatments on children under 18 years of age, unless there is a health problem that recommends it.

The Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine is a leading non-profit scientific organization in its sector, founded in 1984, which has more than 1,500 associated doctors throughout the national territory. The institution has been officially recognized by the International Union of Aesthetic Medicine (UIME) and as such it constitutes the only Spanish organization in this medical area integrated into European and international organizations.

The main objective of SEME is to guarantee all citizens a Safe, scientific and effective Aesthetic Medicine, for this, it promotes university and regulated training for the professionals who perform it, taking into account that Aesthetic Medicine does not include Aesthetic or Plastic Surgery.

In addition, the SEME maintains contacts with the Administration (national government and autonomous communities) and the professional representation bodies to collaborate in the regularization of this area of ​​medical dedication, fight against intrusion and ensure adequate control and inspection of health centers that offer these treatments.

Dynamic Beauty

Likewise, La Clínica Aguilar Rosell, sympathizes with Teoxane and his campaign of Dynamic Beauty fighting for a new model of beauty. A judgment-free and natural beauty that only aesthetic medicine can offer. Its philosophy lies in putting into practice a discipline that aims to take care of its patients, without transforming them, which strives to make them feel good and accompany them in all phases of the aging process. Hence the name chosen for this awareness campaign, Dynamic Beauty.

The Aguilar Rosell Clinic maintains a commitment to innovation, the quality of the products used and the care of patients. Teoxane is a laboratory specialized in the design and manufacture of dermal fillers, based on hyaluronic acid.

The present future of aesthetic medicine

Aesthetic medicine is a sector on the rise. This can be seen reflected in all market studies and you hear more and more about aesthetic treatments from family, co-workers and friends. From the Aguilar Rosell Clinic they want break the taboo of aesthetic medicine.

The high specialization of the Doctors of Aesthetic Medicine together with the latest discoveries in facial anatomy of the last decade have led to the transformation of aesthetic medicine, becoming an international phenomenon.

A few decades ago, one could speak of a restorative medicine. Today, however, aesthetic medicine doctors know facial anatomy and make diagnoses tailored to the patient. They are clear that their mission is to maintain innate beauty and prevent the signs of aging.

The aesthetic medicine that is applied in the Aguilar Rosell Clinic accompanies throughout life and adapts to the needs of patients at all times. It is an aesthetic medicine that takes care of people. A dynamic aesthetic medicine.