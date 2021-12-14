When beef or pork tacos rule the Roosevelt Street food kingdom, seafood dishes become revolutionary. And to find them, you have to explore unexpected places like deep inside a winery in Queens.

“Something good that is hidden and that many people should know about this place here,” said a diner.

“At 80-22 in Jackson Heights, the best cocktails in New York,” said owner Pedro Rodríguez.

La Esquina del Camarón has become essential to New York street food because it has democratized the unique and sometimes unattainable flavor of the Mexican coastline by bringing it to the bustling culinary heart of Queens.

“The base of the business is cocktails. The most popular is octopus and shrimp. The base is tomato sauce which is the secret of the house. Coriander, onion and a little avocado … and spicy so that it tastes good .

The history of this kitchen began more than 50 years ago on the streets of Mexico City.

Peter.

When Pedro was 12 years old, a cook from Veracruz taught him how to prepare shrimp cocktails and other coastal secrets.

And in 2010, after working for 25 years in construction, the recipes of his childhood gave him a new path through the avenues of New York.

“As I’m getting old one day I said ‘I’m not going to last long in construction’ and I said ‘I have to find something more appropriate to my age and I remembered my cocktails.’ Then one day I said ‘I’m going to see if people like this’ and I started selling there on the street. “

Pedro started selling the cocktails with a little cooler on the corner of Calle 80, but after a year, his fame grew.

The owner of the current deli where he has his business offered him the back of his premises … and they both built a small kitchen.

Since then, in addition to the cocktails, the ceviche tostadas, the octopus tacos and the shark flutes have been gaining faithful who weekly pilgrimage their palate to try the b-side of Mexican cuisine.

“Everyone likes it, not only my countrymen but all races. Chinese, Koreans, Mexicans, Colombians come from all over,” added Pedro.

Shrimp cocktail.

“To buy, money and that was a little difficult to earn a couple of pesos in Mexico, right. But we found this place that was recommended to us and we are not sorry for having arrived,” said a client.

Although the Covid-19 crisis hit this business hard, Pedro tries to keep prices between 4 and 20 dollars.

“You know, the needs that we all go through and the fact of having a dish that is tasty and cheap allows any type of person to enjoy it,” said Pedro.

I honestly tell you not to spend your money in any expensive restaurant. If they come here, they can access high-level food at a reasonable price.