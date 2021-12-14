The clashes of the Europa League play-offs have been defined

This Monday the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League was held, but also the one of the ‘play-offs’ of the Europa League, in which FC Barcelona will participate. The House of Football in Nyon (Switzerland) has been the venue in which the play-off matches have been defined. The expectation is absolute, since there are many important teams that will play this round and will seek their pass to the round of 16.

The draw has determined that Sevilla will face Dinamo de Zagreb; the Atalanta to Olympiacos; RB Leipzig to the Royal Society; FC Barcelona will look for his pass against Napoli; Zenit to Real Betis; Sheriff vs. Braga; Borussia Dortmund to Rangers, while the Sheriff and Braga will also cross. The last pairing was that of Porto and Lazio.

FC Barcelona, ​​meanwhile, will face Napol. It will be a difficult tie for the Barça team led by Xavi Hernández, but they have the advantage of having enough time to prepare for the European duel. Barça are forced to beat the Italian side and will have to put together a convincing performance to sneak into the next round. Between now and February, many changes will be necessary in the team to be able to overcome Napoli.

Subsequently, for the winners of the preliminary round, there will be a new draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League (February 25, 2022), in which the winners will face one of the eight winners of the UEFA Europa League group stage, which are: West Ham, Lyon, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Spartak Moscow , Galatasaray and Red Star.

It should also be mentioned that Sevilla, another of the ‘surprises’ in Europe, will face Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs. For its part, Real Betis coached by Manuel Pellegrini will face Zenit, while Real Sociedad will have to beat RB Leipzig to get into the round of 16. All representatives of Spanish football They have a great challenge ahead if they want to advance to the round.

This is how the crosses of the ‘play-offs’ of the Europa League were