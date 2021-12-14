The day “El Potrillo” burst into tears when dedicating a song to Vicente Fernández – Prensa Libre

His family members accompanied “El Charro de Huentitán” at all times after his poor health and supported Doña Cuquita during this long process.

Vicente Fernández was admitted to a Guadalajara hospital at the beginning of August after suffering a severe fall at his “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch.

However, despite the unconditional love shown towards “Chente”, some members of the family had to leave Guadalajara and fulfill their responsibilities.

Among them, Alejandro Fernández, Vicente Fernández’s youngest son, stood out, who continued to give concerts in Mexico and the United States.

During a presentation in Texas, a month after his father’s admission to the hospital, “El Potrillo” remembered him singing with his son Alex an acquaintance of Vicente Fernández’s most iconic songs: When I wanted to be big.

At that time, Alejandro Fernandez invited his son to the stage and took the opportunity to dedicate this song to the famous “Charro de Huentitán”.

“We are going to dedicate it to the old man so that he recovers soon”, “El Potrillo” began by saying.

Moments later, he began to interpret the song of his father in a duet with his son Alex, although he could not bear the emotion and within seconds he burst into tears.

Faced with this emotional moment, the audience present began to applaud to show their affection and respect for the Fernández family.

“When I wanted to be great”, a song by the legendary interpreter of Mexican regional music, became famous thanks to Vicente Fernández and was sung on several occasions with “Potrillo”.

Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12 at the Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara after being hospitalized for more than four months after suffering a fall that affected his vertebrae and triggered a series of health complications.