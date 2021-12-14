The day the Vatican prohibited Vicente Fernández from singing ‘Las mañanitas’ to the Virgin

Mexico City.- More than 20 years ago, the Vatican prohibited Vicente Fernández from singing ‘Las mañanitas’ to the Virgin of Guadalupe in the temple of Huentitán, Jalisco.

An inhabitant of Huentitán El Alto, Raúl Muñoz, told Debate how the Vatican made this ban.

It turns out that Vicente used to sing “Las mañanitas” to the Virgin of Guadalupe in the temple of Huentitán El Alto in his serenade on December 12 before becoming famous.

However, little by little he began to become more well-known, so those in charge of the temple saw that the presence of the Charro de Huentitán was stealing the presence of the Virgin of Guadalupe when he sang to her.

For this reason, Father Pelayo asked Vicente, by orders from the Vatican, that he no longer go to church on December 12, as the believers came to hear him sing for free and did not leave space for the Catholic faithful who they attended to see the Virgin.

In order not to generate friction and because the reason was not to prohibit the singer from singing to the Virgin, the father suggested that he go on another day and time when the church would be quieter and more empty, which Vicente did.

By ironies of life, today December 12 the Charro de Huentitán passed away, just on the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, to whom he must already be singing.