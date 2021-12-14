The despair of a father looking for his son among the victims of the tragedy in Chiapas, Mexico

“He went out with a friend in front of my house, but they already identified him as dead,” says Catalino Brito, father of one of the Dominicans who disappeared in the accident in Chiapas, Mexico, desperately.

Catalino stated that his son Raymi Brito Figuereo, 30 years old, he was involved in the accident “and this is the hour that I still don’t know anything about him.”

“I just know what has come out on the networks (…) some say that he is injured, others say that he is in prison. Nobody says something fixed, I don’t know who to believe ”, admitted.

Raymi has a family that has waited for him since he set out in search of the American dream: two girls, ages two and seven, and his wife.

According to his father, the young man is a businessman, he had a children’s goods store that he sold to pay the high sums it costs to undertake the trip.

One million two hundred thousand pesos was what Raymi paid to get on the truck bound for the Mexican border with the United States.

“Its alot. He sold his vehicle, his business, he sold everything, “says his father with pain.

The young man’s mother is in Italy and is also desperate, she was even admitted to a health center for two days

“He had about a month on it, I was telling him the problems that could happen”, Catalino said.

He also explained that since he “does not deal with it,” he does not have any information on how people have gone on those trips. However, he advised his son before leaving.

She relates that she has tried to contact her son by all possible means, and still nothing.

“I called a lot on the phone, I put messages, I got a phone number from an officer in Chiapas. We put someone else to look there and we still have no answer, “he added.

In Chiapas they told him that soon there will be new news about the hospitals that have yet to be reviewed.

Mr. Catalino left his phone in case anyone has information about his son’s whereabouts. Their number is 829-689-4286

Deceased

At least 17 banilejos were victims in the tragic accident last Thursday. Seven of them lost their lives.

They are Luis Emilio Roa Chalas, Angel Lugo García, Frantoni Matos González, Rafelin Martínez Castillo, Juan Alberto Soto and Edison Báez Martínez.

Tragedy

Last Thursday, a trailer carrying overcrowded migrants trying to reach the United States collided with a wall, allegedly due to speeding. The Mexican authorities count 55 dead and more than a hundred injured, mainly from Guatemala.