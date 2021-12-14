The details of the arrival of Diego Valdés as the new reinforcement of Club América

After a year of contrasts, in which the statistically best team left, but in the end no title of the disputed was won, the America club is working hard on the changes for next year. The painting directed by Santiago Solari he knows that it is useless to obtain good numbers, if the final objective is not achieved, which is to win the championship.

So far there have been many questions against the directive led by Santiago Banos, since the fans have organized several campaigns to request his departure from the institution. With the pressure on, Baños wanted to act soon and backed by Emilio Azcarraga, it has been decided to open the portfolio and bet on one of the best soccer players in Liga MX today.

In this way the Chilean footballer Diego Valdes, from Santos Laguna, is a new soccer player America club. Yesterday he arrived in Mexico City and began the whole process to make his signing with the largest team in the country official, therefore he was received at the AICM and immediately went to the Coapa facilities.

This was Diego Valdés’ first day at Club América

Valdés arrived at the facilities of the America club to carry out his physical exams, which he has passed without any problem, since he is a footballer who is in quite good shape. He took some photos for his presentation, which will surely take place today or until Monday, to start the week with important news.

Diego also had the opportunity to talk with some members of the coaching staff led by Santiago Solari, to talk about the team’s idea of ​​the game and what the coach wants from him. Undoubtedly, although the Chilean is a player with a lot of hierarchy, he will have to work very hard to be able to win the title in the Coapa team.

The number he would wear has not yet been decided Diego Valdes with the America club, since it remains to define which players will definitely leave the institution and see the numbers that are available. We all know that the Chilean has a clear preference for the ’10’ shirt, but this will depend on whether the exit of Sebastian Cordova.

A signing that certainly excites Americanism a lot, but that will have a lot of pressure on it, since there was time without investing a good amount of money in a contract. Hopefully this reinforcement of quick results and can help our team to have that touch of quality that we lacked at various times lately.