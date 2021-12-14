The eagle, to the last round and for the supremacy of the Concacaf League at the Doroteo Flores stadium

2021-12-14

It’s today, Cyclone. It is this day in which you must play it with all the weapons, take out all the gunpowder and send all the soldiers to silence their mouths, achieve glory and become a giant. This Tuesday is when Motagua should give a coup of authority in the region, is when Diego Vazquez, the institution’s most winning coach, must prove his status and reconcile with his fans by giving him something that no one has achieved in 14 years: the first international title. It is from 9 o’clock at night when in the stadiumor Doroteo Guamuch Flores the ball will roll down the back end of the Concacaf League Against Comunicaciones, which is at home, Guatemala, and has a one-goal advantage (1-2 won the first leg).

In the first chapter, a goal from the midfielder Jorge Aparicio at 22 ‘gave rise to the same story as always for the Cyclone, but it bombed in the following minutes and tied before the break thanks to Roberto Moreira. The complement was for the blues, but one of the few arrivals of Communications was neglected for the goalkeeper Rougier, who vomited a shot that fell at the feet of the Ecuadorian Juan Luis Arangonó (79 ‘) that was silenced by Nacional. For the eagles to be heroic, they need to do what they have not achieved in recent games: an impeccable match. There will be no room for missed goals, no lukewarm marks as well as poor catches on goal. Today the team from the capital needs to be the solid team that was until the last week of November, where the ruling became customary.

Blue has not won since the 20th of that month, accumulating three consecutive draws and then two losses in a row; only four goals made and seven received in those games. Today there will be no physical that is worth in the property of the Guatemala city, as both squads rested to their starting squad in the last league game where they had agricultural results: the Motagua fell 2-0 at home Real Spain and was out of the league semifinals, while the Creams they equalized without goals in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Iztapa.

It is the moment where the revolutionary fans convert the “Out with Diego!” in “Thanks Diego!” blue president, Edy Atala, on FridayNot winning this competition would be a resounding failure for the club, as they went from aspiring to a double to being left empty-handed in a period of 20 days; defeat could revoke the coach Vazquez off the bench after eight years.