The eel, a 70 million year old species threatened by man

Abundant for a long time throughout the world, to the point of being considered harmful, the eel is now threatened, in danger of extinction, by man’s greed for this fish around which a significant black market develops.

How is the eel perceived? In just a few decades, “we have gone from thinking the eel was harmful to fearing for its future,” says French marine ecologist Eric Feunteun.

In the 1960s, “the eel was abundant in all watercourses, estuaries,” says this specialist.

And the elvers, their young, were worthless. “My grandmother used to have a café in Nantes, near the Loire, and sometimes clients with less money would bring her a bucket of elvers to pay for the coffee,” she recalls.

Her snake form brought her a bad reputation in Europe and she was wrongly accused of eating salmon.

It wasn’t until 2007 that the European Union forced its members to deploy eel management plans and in 2010 banned the export of elvers.

Although their catches have fallen to less than 10% compared to the 1960s, the European eel is the most threatened species, ahead of the Japanese and the United States.

Why is the population falling? “Professional fishing was accused of being at the origin of this decline (…) but the reasons are multiple,” says Feunteun, citing pollution or changing currents due to global warming. .

“We have destroyed the habitat of the eel, this is what has really killed it,” says Andrew Kerr, president of the group Susteinable Eel (Sustainable Eel). Europe has lost three-quarters of its wetlands in less than a century and has multiple hydroelectric dams that disrupt their migrations, he says.

How to save it Several systems have been tried: from programs to restore its habitat, restocking, adaptations of hydroelectric dams or systems to improve the traceability of the eel, whose scarcity fuels a lucrative illegal traffic to Asia, where it is highly valued.

“There are efforts, but sometimes misguided,” says Feunteun, criticizing that many are focused on fishing. “It is a mistake. As this animal is fished and there is an economy behind it, the species interests us. If nobody catches it, who will raise the alarm?”

What is the illegal business like? It is estimated that the annual traffic of elvers from Europe to Asia is equivalent to 3,000 million euros (3,400 million dollars).

Susteinable Eel estimates that 23% of European elvers are illegally exported each year to Asia, mainly China. It is the “greatest crime against wildlife on the planet,” says its president, Andrew Kerr.

In addition, it is a business with “much more margin than drug or arms trafficking,” he indicates. The eel bought for 0.1 euros from a European fisherman ends up being sold once developed as an eel for 10 euros in Asia.

Artificial reproduction? Japanese researchers have been trying since 1960 to artificially reproduce eels, which do not reproduce in captivity.

“Currently, about 100% of the eels we consume are elvers caught in the wild and raised in aquaculture,” says Ryusuke Sudo, an expert with the Japan Fisheries Agency.

But the cost of artificially raising them is “very high” due to low reproductive rates and long development time, Sudo says.

Can it disappear? “It is a family that has existed for 60-70 million years, that survived the dinosaurs and that, paradoxically, is very little diversified”, with only 19 species and subspecies, says Feunteun.

But the survival of the species is “today threatened by human pressure: 70 million years of existence and 40 years of decline”, sums up the expert.

Even so, he is hopeful: “it is a species that has shown in previous climatic crises that it has been able to re-launch itself from very few individuals.”