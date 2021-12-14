The Japanese method to reduce waistline in just 5 minutes and from home

Related news

Such alone 5 minutes are necessary to implement this Japanese method for reduce waist. Losing your size is one of the most popular resolutions to start the year and now we can achieve it by doing the stretch that you have coined Dr. Fukutsudzi, an exercise that corrects posture, improves the position of the back and lower back. We will lose centimeters of the abdominal perimeter with the only help of a towel and a mat to lie down comfortably on the floor.

It is not, however, a slimming routine, but of redistribution of abdominal fat. The Japanese doctor Toshiki Fukutsudzi is the creator of this exercise that has transcended with his same name and with which we will also be able to exercise the body to reposition the vertebrae and the pelvis in order to relieve back pain and correct posture. The postural chiropractor developed his method after a decade of research and can be put into practice at home by following a few simple steps.

The first thing is to get a fitness roller of about 10 centimeters in diameter or, failing that, with a bath towel that we can roll up and hold with a rubber band until we obtain a similar element, but much more homemade and cheap. When we have it, we place the mat on the floor and lie on our back, placing the towel or roller under the lumbar region, just above the sacrum. The legs should be stretched out and slightly separated, with the feet inward, bringing the thumbs together.

5 minutes stretched

The heels will be about 20 centimeters apart and the arms should be stretched back, above the head, also slightly apart and with the palms facing the ground. In this case, the little fingers are the ones that approach until they touch. This is the last detail of Fukutsudzi’s position, in which we will have to stay for five minutes breathing through the nose, relaxed, feeling how the body is stretched separating and joining only the toes, and with the abdomen in tension.





When the 5 minutes have passed we can relax the muscles and repeat the exercise a couple of times more or, if we prefer, we can do the three repetitions distributed throughout the day. As we said before, this is not a method to lose weight, but to reduce the waist through the redistribution of visceral fat that accumulates in adipose tissue. That is why it is important that there is constancy when practicing it so that waist reduction is not a temporary advance, but is maintained over time.

It should be remembered that abdominal fat is not only an aesthetic problem for some people, but is usually a reflection of the fat that infiltrates our organs. The specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition, Guillem Cuatrecasas, explained to EL ESPAÑOL that “it is not simply a more or less unsightly accumulation. Precisely, because it infiltrates those organs so important in the control of metabolism, the greater the abdominal fat, the greater the risk of diabetes, of hypertension, high cholesterol levels and, ultimately, increased cardiovascular risk “.

The Spanish Heart Foundation warns of the risk of suffering diseases in patients who have an increase in abdominal fat and, in addition to the appropriate exercises that we can practice to get rid of it, it is convenient to take into account the power of many fat-burning foods such as salmon, which helps lower cholesterol; walnuts and almonds, packed with soluble fiber; oats, because it also reduces cholesterol and causes a feeling of satiety, and broccoli, ideal for producing a caloric deficit and losing weight.

