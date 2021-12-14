the list with all the nominees

“The Squid Game” does not end 1:01

(CNN Spanish) – The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe awards were announced on Monday.

The Golden Globe Awards, which will celebrate their 79th delivery on Sunday, January 9, always generate great expectations, since “they are one of the few award galas that include recognition for both film and television.”

The presentation of the nominees and the awards in general comes after the Golden Globes were involved in the controversy for months.

Actors like Tom Cruise returned their awards in protest at the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), whose members are the ones who vote for the Golden Globe winners. In addition, it should be noted that the controversy also resulted in the awards not being televised in 2022.

Despite this, the HFPA said it will go ahead with the award, noting that they have worked “tirelessly” in the adoption of “policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and vote.”

In this context, we present you the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globe 2022 awards.

Nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards

Movie theater

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick … BOOM!

West Side Story (2021)

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

The Power of the Dog

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

To hero (Iran and France)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Screenplay for a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song – Film

King richard – “Be Alive”

Charm – “Two Little Caterpillars”

Belfast – “Down to Joy”

Respect – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”

No Time To Die – “No Time To Die”

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (2021)

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Animated Film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Mahershala Ali – Swan song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t look up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story (2021)

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick … BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story (2021)

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Charm

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer – Dune

TV

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy- Lupine

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany – Wandavision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage-TV

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a Marriage-TV

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Best TV Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actress for Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted lasso

Best Supporting Actor for Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso