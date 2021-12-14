The MINREX says that the presence in Cuba of the Colombian guerrilla Iván Márquez is false

The general director of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) Cuban, Eugenio Martínez, called it a “politically motivated lie” the claims of that the former leader of the FARC dissidents in Colombia, Iván Márquez, is a refugee on the island.

“Former high-ranking Colombian official Francisco Santos, who does not leave one scandal to enter another, spreads the politically motivated lie that Iván Márquez is in Cuba. In Miami’s disinformation environment, these falsehoods find an echo in accomplice”, wrote on Twitter the official.

It is the first denial of Havana to the statements of Santos, former ambassador of Bogotá in Washington, on the alleged flight of the only living leader of the Second Marquetalia, an armed group led by dissidents from the peace process that led to the demobilization of the guerrilla group, and that operates from the border between Colombia and Venezuela.

Hours ago the president of Colombia, Iván Duque, said that he is not certain that Luciano Marín Arango, alias Iván Márquez, has fled to Cuba, but He assured that, if so, “Colombia will take the pertinent actions.”

In recent days there has been speculation that Iván Márquez, who was the chief negotiator for the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) in the peace agreement sealed in Havana, had fled to Cuba from the border area in Venezuela. , where he was hiding after the death of two of his lieutenants: Hernán Darío Velásquez, alias “El Paisa”, and Henry Castellanos Garzón, alias “Romaña”.

“I cannot speak of speculation, but I can send a clear message: I hope that this hypothesis is not true, but if it is true, obviously Colombia will take the pertinent actions,” Duque told the media, during a visit on Saturday to the Colombian island of Providence.

The president assured that the security forces and intelligence are studying the possible flight of Iván Márquez, who is under arrest by Interpol and has recently been added, along with the Second Marquetalia, to the United States terrorist list.

Washington also offers a $ 10 million reward for his capture.

For Duque, for the Government of Cuba or any other country to host the dissident would be “a very serious situation” and would be violating the guidelines of the UN Security Council, which “prohibits countries from protecting, sponsoring or providing some kind of hiding place. who is requested by another country for this bloody crime. “