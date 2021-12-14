the new iPhone would bring millions of Android users to Apple

The next iPhone could attract more than 1 billion people to the Apple ecosystem, according to analysts at JP Morgan.

Apple seems to be finalizing the details to launch the new generation iPhone SE, your family of most affordable smartphones. Its particularity resides in that It would be the first model in the series to equip 5G connectivity.

For that reason, JP Morgan analysts believe that Apple could achieve a potential audience of more than 1 billion people with its new smartphone with a low price, a good part of it coming from Android.

Apple sells fewer mobiles than Samsung and Xiaomi but earns much more than them

And it is that, according to the aforementioned analysts, with this movement Apple would once again be a major player in the mid-range segment of 2022, thus stealing prominence from the manufacturers of Android devices, and achieving a large user migration who would decide to move to the Apple ecosystem.

A cheap iPhone with 5G would be Apple’s great masterpiece by 2022

Considering that the price of the current iPhone SE is 399 dollars or 489 euros, it is most likely that the new device, which would arrive in the first half of next year 2022, will not exceed this figure by much if Apple intends to compete with the most popular mid-range models on the Android landscape.

Know more: iPhone SE 2020

If so, analysts suggest that the device could attract nearly 1.4 billion Android users, current owners of mid-range or low-end devices. Likewise, nearly 300 million owners of old iPhones could also opt for this new generation of the iPhone SE.

But how accurate can these assumptions get? Despite the fact that the iPhone SE was among the best-selling mobiles of the past year 2020, the rest of the iPhone models are still preferred by buyers, leaving the “affordable” model relegated to the background.

To this must be added that, today, the vast majority of Android device manufacturers already have 5G models of similar price, or lower than the iPhone SE, and in many cases, smartphone buyers within this price range tend to value other aspects – such as screen size, battery capacity or amount of RAM, for example – over 5G connectivity. . And, in that sense, Apple simply cannot compete with the immense variety of devices of all kinds present in the Android market.

For the first time in years, Apple conquers the toughest market in the world

In any case, we will have to wait until the arrival of this supposed iPhone SE of 2022 and its sales data, to see if it really is the hit of effect that Apple needs to attract millions of Android users, or if on the contrary it shows that Android users are more “loyal” than is believed.

What is very clear is that the arrival of a iPhone “cheap” with 5G It will help to greatly boost the uptake of 5G connectivity across the globe. Perhaps more than the rest of iPhones released in the last two years have done.

Related topics: Android, Apple, iPhone, Mobile

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe