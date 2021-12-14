The new world created by the ‘blockchain’ | We are future

#SomosFuturo is a project to inspire young people and make them protagonists of the future. We want to boost your talent and awaken your passion for scientific knowledge. They are the engine to conquer tomorrow.

This web series is an exciting journey in 32 video-stages starring great popularizers of science in Spain. In this episode, the twenty-fifth of the series, Carlos Santana Vega, better known as Dot CSV, clarifies a question that many have probably heard about but whose definition is as complex as this technology will be essential in the near future: what are we talking about when we talk about Blockchain? Well, it is, says the specialist, a revolution: centralized databases will no longer be necessary that, in the event of a breakdown, compromise the enormous amount of information they contain. With Blockchain, the database will be safe on the computers of all network users, which in turn serve as guarantors of the veracity of that information, without the need for intermediaries. What does this mean? This is how cryptocurrencies work, for example: currencies that do not need bank control; or of the so-called smart contracts or smart contracts, digitized agreements in which the clauses are applied automatically if the two parties comply with the terms without the need for a third party to verify and execute. Thanks to this technology, it will be possible, for example, to guarantee the intellectual property of a digital work of art or, why not, of a meme. Do you want to know what possibilities this ingenuity will open for you soon? Find out everything in this video.