The only player in the history of the NBA who covered two triples to Stephen Curry

With an impeccable record, a Philadelphia 76ers player went down in history because he was the first to hit Stephen Curry’s triples twice in the same game.

The mission was one and they fully fulfilled it: Stephen Curry He couldn’t score 10 3-pointers, break Ray Allen’s record and become the most 3-pointer in the history of the NBA. Philadelphia 76ers did it and one of their players was the main responsible for the good defense against the star of Golden State Warriors.

Joel Embiid said it uncensored: “That was not going to happen in Philadelphia, it is my city.” The star center of the 76ers sent a strong message to Curry after the victory 102-93 points, but on the court it was another player who did not leave Stephen alone.

Matisse Thybulle removed Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers with excellent defense. Every time he ‘Chef’ stood in front of the escort he could only make 2 of 13 field goals. An atrocity!

Curry stayed 7 triples from Ray Allen’s record and with 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, he had a bad time again in an NBA game because he was added to the great defense of Thybulle a fact that hadn’t happened to Stephen in the 13 seasons he’s been in the league.

Matisse Thybulle, the only player in history who covered two triples to Stephen Curry

As if the elite defense that Matisse Thybulle played to Stephen Curry was not enough for him, the guard from Philadlephia 76ers went on to history because he became the first player to hit two triples of the ‘Chef’ in the same NBA game.