The Ortega regime will administer one of CABEI’s largest loans to Nicaragua. New credit announced

Despite the fact that exiles in November sent a letter to the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) asking that the new loans to the Daniel Ortega regime be conditioned on respect for human rights and an end to the repression, the entity again extended its hand to the Ortega administration. This time with a loan for 382.6 million dollars, one of the largest single amounts that said entity has guaranteed for Nicaragua in recent years. This will benefit a little more than half a million Nicaraguans through the construction of roads and bridges.

The loan was announced yesterday from Tegucigalpa, which will benefit 534,820 Nicaraguans in nine municipalities in the Pacific and two in the Autonomous Region of the South Caribbean Coast (RACCS) with the construction and improvement of 185.22 kilometers divided into four sections, according to the entity. in a statement posted on its website. The fund will allow the execution of the X Highway Expansion and Improvement Program.

This is one of the largest amounts approved by CABEI, the only source of financing where Ortega can obtain resources more easily and fluidly compared to others such as the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) after the increase in pressure. against the dictatorship for the repression in Nicaragua for more than three years and that has in impunity more than 328 Nicaraguans assassinated by the State.

In the announcement of the loan, CABEI said that “it takes measures to ensure due diligence in all stages of its projects, in this case the works will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the procurement policies of CABEI or the World Bank, as applicable; and includes the hiring of an independent Supervision and Audit for the Program, allowing close and continuous monitoring by internal and external control bodies.

Similarly, “CABEI adopted as a basic principle zero tolerance for prohibited practices, situations contrary to ethics or regulatory non-compliance, which is why it maintains means of complaints available, where natural or legal persons can make the same”.

But what does the infrastructure project consist of? The 185.22 kilometers that will be built or improved with these funds are distributed as follows:

Litoral Pacífico Sur Phase I (known as La Costanera), these works will impact 232,129 people in the municipalities of San Juan del Sur and Tola in the department of Rivas; the municipalities of Jinotepe and Diriamba in the department of Carazo and San Rafael del Sur in Managua with the improvement of 119.49 kilometers. Bypass of the City of Corinto with 8.07 kilometers benefiting 146,816 people from the municipalities of El Realejo and Corinto – department of Chinandega. Wapi-El Tortuguero Phase II with 45.9 kilometers in the municipalities of El Rama and El Tortuguero on the South Caribbean Coast (RACCS), benefiting 53,673 people. La Calamidad-Empalme Masigue, in the municipality of Camoapa in the department of Boaco, with 11.76 kilometers benefiting 102,202 people.

The executive president of CABEI, Dante Mossi mentioned: “as the Central American Bank we support initiatives that contribute to the reduction of poverty, the expansion of the road network, the revitalization of tourism, as well as the strengthening of integration and commercial exchange regional. Furthermore, during its execution this initiative of social and economic impact will generate 2,788 jobs ”.

Within the framework of the project, 16 bridges representing 1,052.5 linear meters will be built, the investment of which will be carried out by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI).

CABEI’s financing with ordinary resources will have a term of 15 years with a three-year grace period and will be at an indicative interest rate of Libor 6 months plus 215 basis points.

CABEI has been under strong criticism because it continues to play the role of financial support for the Ortega dictatorship, although the bank claims that the loans are approved to Nicaragua. The resources, however, are used to sustain the projects carried out by the regime, some of which have even benefited its main repressive apparatus, the Ortega Police.

The authorities of the regional bank have received in recent weeks letters from exiles asking them to stop the delivery of loans to the dictatorship or to make their new loans conditional on respect for human rights and an end to the repression in Nicaragua.

“CABEI is the Central American bank and we do not condition our attendance to valuations other than economic ones. We are a bank that is the result of the conviction of the need to work together since 1960, the mission of working for a better Central America is still valid ”, the executive director, Dante Mossi, published on his Twitter on June 21.

In addition, in the face of harsh questioning by the Nicaraguan opposition, the regional bank has declared itself apolitical and has defended that the Nicaraguan regime is up to date with its payments and has met all the technical requirements established in the execution of projects.