The persistence of inflation and the meeting of the Fed affected a Wall Street that closed in negative

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after data released that showed producer prices rose more than expected in November, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a more rapid reduction in its asset purchases this week.

Variant omicron The rapidly spreading coronavirus has also dampened investor sentiment after the index S&P 500 reached a all-time high at the end of last week.

The declines were led by large-cap stocks related to technology, with Salesforce.com, Microsoft Corp, Adobe and Alphabet Inc dragging the S&P 500 and to Nasdaq.

Manzana Inc was down 0.8% but ended far from its session lows after the manufacturer of the iPhone said it would require customers and employees to wear masks in their stores due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to preliminary data, S&P 500 lost 34.04 points, or 0.73%, to 4,634.30 units, while the Nasdaq Composite It fell 171.54 points, or 1.11%, to 15,241.74. The Industrial Average Dow jones it fell 99.45 points, or 0.28%, to 35,551.50 units.

Data from the Labor Department showed that the producer price index (PPI) for final demand in the 12 months to November soared a 9.6%, its largest increase since November 2010.

About two-thirds of Nasdaq stocks were trading below their 200-day moving average., according to data from Refinitiv, which suggests that many index values ​​are struggling, although the general index remains only a 6% below its record close in November.

“The COVID plus inflation is the Grinch who stole Christmas”, said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management. “I am not underestimating the fact that there are some big names on the Nasdaq giving up some of their big profits. When leaders fall, it is not a good sign. “

In addition, global stocks fell on Tuesday and the dollar strengthened to a high of nearly a week as investors nervously watched the spread of the variant omicron of the coronavirus and they looked forward to the many decisions central banks will make this week.

Major central banks are meeting this week, starting with the US Federal Reserve, to assess the risks posed by omicron and decide how and when to reduce pandemic-related emergency measures launched early last year.

The Fed is expected announce a faster pace of stimulus reduction when your meeting concludes on Wednesday. The Fed is facing inflation that is more than double its formal target for two%, with a low unemployment rate and rising wages, which could indicate that full employment is near.

While some investors remain on the sidelines, reluctant to take new positions before the end of the year, others remain happy with “Buy the fall”– a strategy that has been successful during the strong rally of 2021, said Benjamin Bowler, an equity analyst at Bank of America.

“Markets can keep running as long as they believe there is solid bottom under them, and only when they look down does gravity kick in.Bowler wrote in a note.

In raw materials, the raw US was down 1.28%, at $ 70.38 a barrel, and Brent was down 1.26%, at $ 73.45.

(With information from AP and Reuters)

