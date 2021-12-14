The player who wins one more title can be compared to Michael Jordan

Stephen A. Smith was encouraged to say that there is a player other than LeBron James who could be compared to Michael Jordan if he wins one more NBA title.

When in bars, houses or in simple conversations between friends you debate about who he is NBA GOAT, LeBron James and Michael Jordan step forward and the legacy of the star of Los angeles lakers he has more than enough arguments to give MJ the fight. Well, that was what most but Stephen A. Smith thought.

The renowned ESPN analyst gave in to the level of Stephen Curry in the NBA and after stating that he is more like Jordan than LeBron himself proceeded to explain why the conversation should not be ‘The king’ vs. MJ.

Without leaving aside that LeBron James is one of the greatest players in history, Smith set the stage that Curry wins one more title with Golden State Warriors and in this way match the four rings that ‘The king’ has until the 2020-21 season. So the one who could be compared to Michael Jordan would be Stephen?

“As good as LeBron James is, and he’s a legend, don’t get him wrong; is on Mount Rushmore (best basketball players ever) you can shout it but yeah Steph curry and the Warriors win the title this season, Steph will have as many rings as LeBron James. He will also be in a position to win more rings than LeBron James. on a Warriors team that is simply better than the Lakers. And better positioned to compete for the championship in the long term ”stated Stephen A Smith.

Stephen Curry, the player who can be compared to Michael Jordan

ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith cast doubt on the comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan arguing that Stephen Curry would have everything to overcome ‘The king’ as the icon in the modern era of the NBA.

“For years we have compared LeBron and Michael Jordan. Can LeBron match or exceed Jordan’s impact on the game? His rings. How will LeBron’s legacy compare to Michael Jordan’s? So maybe the question we should start asking is the following: Has Steph Curry surpassed LeBron James as this generation’s basketball icon? “, raised by Stephen A. Smith.