The power went out in a conference and Dani Alves sang Las Mañanitas | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 13.12.2021 18:16:32





After being without equipment for a while, Dani Alves returned to FC Barcelona to look at help them in every way, well after being eliminated of the Champions League, they need lift your spirits, and with what the Brazilian did in the middle of the press conference, it will be easy to achieve it.

Dani alves has been characterized as a charismatic gamer off the pitch, where he tries to get along with everyone and get some smiles, this time, even though the power went out, his good sense of humor came out.

Dani Alves’ epic reaction when the power went out

The brazilian defense he was giving a conference press where he played several songs, including his possible debut with FC Barcelona, where it was said nervous.

While a reporter asked him a question, the light in the room went Y everything was in darkness. While trying to correct the problem, Dani Alves began to sing.

“Happy birthday …”, sang Dani Alves while clapping; the present in the living room they laughed out loud after the occurrence of the Brazilian.

After this comic event, the media they asked the Barcelona player to keep singing, trying to continue the joke, but he just smiled and stared at them.

Is reaction from Dani Alves has gone viral, Well, beyond all the bad moments that the Barcelona, playing now the Europe Legaue and being in eighth place in LaLigaHe has shown that he continues to enjoy his stay at the club and football.