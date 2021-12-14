The president of the emergency physicians warns that their services are “quite full and with serious problems”

MADRID, Dec 14 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The president of the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (SEMES), Tato Vázquez Lima, has confirmed that the emergency services are “quite full and with serious problems” at the moment. “We cannot speak of collapse, but we can speak of our effort being enormous,” he added.

This is how Vázquez has pronounced himself in an interview offered this morning on the Espejo Público program. Given the arrival of the omicron variant, Dr. Vázquez recalled that “the emergency services continue to work one hundred percent, because although vaccination has reduced hospitalizations for Covid and admissions to ICUs, there are still other pathologies and people who they need us. “

In this sense, when asked about the creation of the specialty in Emergency and Emergency Medicine, Vázquez commented that “there is no news in this regard”, although “a year and a half ago there was a promise on the table.” “I want to address the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, because he knows perfectly well who has been in the front line. It is time to take care of ourselves, not to leave us in oblivion,” claimed the president of SEMES.

In line, he explained the three main reasons why the Specialty of Urgencies and Emergencies in Spain is necessary, “the patient, the professionals, and the future”.

“Patients because, if you have a serious problem that puts your life at risk, you need a competent professional, with uniform and homogeneous training to provide you with quality care, and we have training based on volunteerism,” he said. the doctor before admitting that he himself, with 30 years of training in Emergency Medicine, “could not go to work in Italy or France as he did not have the title recognized in Spain.”

Finally, the doctor has assured that “almost 15 percent of the students would like to do the Emergency and Emergencies Specialty, but since there is none, they do another”. In his opinion, this “generates an enormous expense, in addition to a hole in those specialties they have chosen, without counting on subsequent self-training.”