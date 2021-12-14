The shot at Salvador Cabañas would have been due to a rapprochement with the actress Arleth Terán

The attack against the Paraguayan Salvador Cabins has generated various versions about the possible mobiles that caused the former player of the Eagles of America was shot in the head while in a bar in Mexico City, after the azulcrema team lost 2-0 to Monarcas Morelia.

One of the reasons that have been revealed was a purely football issue, since supposedly the Paraguayan would have argued with his attacker, Balderas Garza, better known as JJ, about the Americanist result, but a version that has already taken hold resurfaced after the Mexican journalist, Anabel Hernández revealed it in her new book “Emma and the Ladies of the Narco”.

In the chapter “Barbie and the other dolls”, the investigative journalist spoke briefly about the attack on the 10 of America in 2010, and stressed that the footballer would have had close ties with the Mexican actress Arleth Teran, who at that time was a partner of the famous drug lord “La Barbie”, which is mentioned on pages 142 to 145.

Fragment of the Book "Emma and the other Ladies of the Narco" by Anabel Hernández

Situation that annoyed the leader, who was part of the Beltrán Leyva cartel, so his closest friend, JJ, would have taken action on the matter and therefore tried to end the life of the former player for this reason, because “La Barbie” was completely in love with the actress, as well as Hernández, also the former member of Big Brother Silvia Irabien, better known as “La Chiva”, who would have been named in a narcomanta in which talks about this issue and was hung in the Mexican capital a few years ago.

Excerpt from the book "Emma and the other Narco Ladies" by Anabel Hernández

“Chiva, you know how much I love JJ, I told you to keep quiet and you didn’t, that’s why I’m going to cut off your head. You know that what happened to this pen … was for messing with Arleth Terán and she is my mother. Atte “La Barbie”It is read in the text of said blanket, which arose after the statements of “La Chiva” before the authorities because she had an affair with the JJ

