“My friend, the show has to go on”, was the message that the former Major League Baseball player posted, David Ortiz, on his Instagram this Monday afternoon, after his wife Tiffany announced that they were in the process of separation.

In the message, posted on his account Instagram three hours after that of his partner, Big Papi mentions a person identified as @ caraballo129 and put an emoticon of one hand that means good and the other a kind of star.

He also placed a photograph with Santo Caraballo Lora, a businessman who was a candidate for mayor of the Constanza municipality, La Vega, for the Social Institutional Block (BIS) party in 2016.

In the picture, Ortiz hugs Caraballo. They are both dressed very elegantly.

Tiffany, 47, reported on her account that she and David are separating. They are the parents of three children.

“For the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go together to a new phase of our life journey, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents of our incredible children !!, wrote Tiffany Ortiz.

Ortiz’s publication has received dozens of comments, some supporting him and others criticizing his way of life and that he is going to get divorced.