The spectacular never-before-seen penthouse that Hamilton sold in New York for $ 50 million

Runners Formula 1 they look like stars of Hollywood. Even more so if it is about figures like Lewis hamilton, who became the seven-time champion of the most important motorsport competition in the world and is in a head-to-head definition with Max verstappen for a new title.

The fact is that the pilots are sponsored by important brands, in addition to the exclusive teams of which they are part, and this places them in the sports elite and in environments where even the most important celebrities on the planet move.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most important Formula 1 drivers in the world Dan Istitene – Formula 1 – Formula 1

Such is the case of the figure of Mercedes, who owned in New York an extravagant penthouse located in an area where personalities such as Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Meg Ryan, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and The Weeknd.

The incredible penthouse that Lewis Hamilton sold in New York Courtesy Daily Mail

However, the time has come to part with the property: Hamilton just sold the penthouse in the neighborhood of Tribeca, a transaction with which he broke the records of the year in the New York real estate market, according to the media NY Post. The 36-year-old driver landed a buyer for $ 49.5 million.

It is a three-story property located in the top neighborhood of New York; the sale surpassed the other largest of the year, which included the department where the actor Heath ledger died, a transaction that involved $ 49 million.

The incredible accommodation located at the top of the 19th century building has around 1114 square meters between inside and outside, since it has a spectacular terrace with a small pool. In turn, it shows five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two toilets and up to two places to store the car.

As you can see in the photos, the kitchen that Lewis He enjoyed it has an attractive marble island and a very large oven, in line with the size of the apartment. Likewise, its windows are made of glass with a black frame and were restored.

As for the view from the penthouse, you can see the New York skyline and you can even see the financial center. The building has an indoor pool for residents, a gym and a spa room.

Yes OK Hamilton you have already sold the exclusive property you never lived in, you have another accommodation to stay when you visit the Big Apple. In fact, it is about another penthouse for which he paid a current sum of $ 40.7 million.

