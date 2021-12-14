The Spider-Man actor reveals what he asked Mbappé, to which the Frenchman replied: “Impossible.”

Still without signing a contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé seems ever closer to leaving the Parc des Princes

By not winning a single title in the last 14 years, Tottenham he’s getting help even from Spider-Man. British actor Tom Holland, who plays the spider superhero in the movie ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, is trying to help the Spurs.

Mbappé celebrates with PSG Getty Images

In a video broadcast on social networks, Holland had the opportunity to meet Kylian mbappé during the ceremony of Golden Ball in Paris. During their brief conversation, Tom joked with the Frenchman and told him that he should sign with the Tottenham.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

The ‘Ninja Turtle’ immediately laughed and replied that it was “impossible”, causing Holland to not be able to contain his laughter either.

Still without signing a contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe it seems ever closer to leaving the Parc des Princes. According to the international press, Kylian could sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in a few weeks and would join the club Florentino Pérez as of the 2022/23 season.