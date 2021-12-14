The sports company Peloton publishes an alternative ending to one of the episodes of the sequel to ‘Sex in the city’ that caused its shares to fall

The Peloton Interactive company launched an ad this Sunday in response to one of the scenes from the premiere of ‘And just like that’, after registering an 11% drop in its shares after the premiere of the sequel to ‘Sex in the city’ . Shares in the exercise equipment maker have plunged 75% so far this year, hitting a 52-week low last Friday, priced at $ 37.67, according to CNBC.

Spoilers about the show’s plot appear below.

The company attributes the loss to the death of Mr. Big – the husband of the protagonist Carrie Bradshaw. in the first episode because of a heart attack then working out on a Peloton stationary bike.

To deal with the negative consequences for the company, Peloton decided to post a clip with an alternate ending, reviving the character. In the ad, Mr. Big, played by actor Chris Noth, is shown sitting in front of a fireplace with Allegra, his favorite coach, played by Jess King, the actual Peloton instructor.

“For new beginnings,” says Noth, stating that he feels “cool“” Shall we take another walk? Life is too short not to do it, “proposes Mr. Big in the video that shows two bicycles in the background behind his sofa.

The ad was produced in collaboration with the actor’s marketing company. Ryan reynolds, Maximum Effort, in just 48 hours. “And so, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves the heart, lungs and circulation, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease,” says the actor through the voice-over at the end of the clip. “Cycling strengthens the heart muscles, reduces the resting pulse and reduces the levels of fat in the blood. Its alive“.

Previously, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a prevention cardiologist and member of the Peloton Health Advisory Council, also spoke out regarding Mr. Big’s death, noting that the character’s heart attack is not directly related to his training on the bicycle.

“‘Mr. Big’ lived a lifestyle that many would call extravagant – including cocktails, cigars, and large steaks – and was at serious risk as he had a prior cardiac event in season six“said the specialist.” More than 80% of all deaths related to the heart can be prevented through changes in lifestyle, diet and exercise. And while 25% of heart attacks each year occur in patients who have already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable, “he added.