The story of Alejandra, the adoptive daughter of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita | Famous

After more than four months in hospital, ‘Don Chente’ died on December 12 after suffering complications caused by Guillain-Barré syndrome. His departure left a great void in his family, which is made up of his sons Alejandro, Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandra, the singer’s adopted daughter, and his wife María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor.
On December 27, 1963, Vicente Fernández married ‘Doña Cuquita’, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Currently, the Fernández dynasty is one of the most beloved by its followers, as they have proven to be loyal to their audience.
Vicente Fernández was about to let Cuquita go: his love story was not easy at all
Who is Alejandra Fernández, adoptive daughter of ‘Don Chente’?
Although the Fernández family is one of the best known to Mexicans, Alejandra decided to stay out of the spotlight and pursue a different career in music.
She is the biological daughter of Gloria, a sister of ‘doña Cuquita’, and was adopted by the singer and his wife when she was only a few months old. In an interview with Adela Micha, the Mexican interpreter revealed that the youngest of the Fernándezes was his “adoration.”
When the youngest of the dynasty was only four years old, her biological mother took her from the Fernández house to live with her; However, the girl did not eat and was very sad, so she returned to her adoptive parents, with whom she grew up.
Born in 1984, Alejandra Fernández decided to dedicate herself to graphic design and found her own brand of Mexican bags called ‘Alleza’, which is inspired by Mexican traditions and roots.
The also fashionista married in 2014 the pianist and composer José Luis Altamirano; however, almost a year later they were divorced. It was Alejandra who revealed the details of her father’s cause of death on December 12. Likewise, the only woman of Fernández’s children pointed out that her mother was “calm and at peace”, because they spent “a whole life together.”