The tense moment when a shooting took place in full tribute to Vicente Fernández – Prensa Libre

With gifts, flowers and to the rhythm of music, people were honoring the memory of “El Charro de Huentitán” in the place where his star is, until they were interrupted by a series of shots.

After the news of Vicente Fernández’s death, hundreds of admirers and fans of “El Rey” came to the Hollywood Walk of Fame to remember his legacy and pay him a well-deserved tribute.

This situation generated concern in the followers of “Chente” who were remembering his legendary artistic career after his death this Sunday, December 12.

Rick Montanez, Channel Reporter CBS2, published through his social networks a video of the exact moment in which the alleged detonations of a weapon are heard.

CBS2 It also reported that the police immediately arrived at the scene and carried out an investigation in an apartment building in front of the area, since after the shots one of the windows of the building exploded instantly.

Local authorities established a perimeter around the area and some police officers climbed onto the roofs of neighboring buildings to locate potential shooters.

Also read: “He is singing to the little virgin”: Mexicans mourn the death of Vicente Fernández, the last great idol of ranchera music

After the investigations, the authorities in charge of the case declared the area as still active and asked to avoid the area; also, a suspect was arrested due to this shooting recorded on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fortunately, the police did not report any injuries during the incident.

Also: “The day they are burying me they will sing it”: this is the song that Vicente Fernández requested for his funeral

BREAKING: Shots fired in Hollywood as crowd gathers around the Walk of Fame star for #Vicente Fernandez, who died this morning. LAPD shut down Hollywood Blvd. Video from a witness | @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/jTKbLutRMI – Rick Montanez (@RickCBSLA) December 13, 2021

#BREAKING Shots fired across the street from tribute to singer Vicente Fernandez where dozens gathered at his star the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/tvJeedW1VD – Ali Mostoufi (@alexmoto) December 13, 2021

Due to his exceptional musical career and impressive history of self-improvement, the Hollywood Walk of Fame inaugurated a star by the name of Vicente Fernández in 1998.

On November 11 of that year, thousands of Mexicans came to the boulevard to witness the inauguration ceremony of this tribute to the life and artistic career of “El Charro de Huentitán.”

During this ceremony, a large part of his family was present, including a young Alejandro Fernández, who was starting his career in the world of music.

Also present were Mrs. Cuquita, wife of the legendary interpreter and her eldest son Vicente Fernández Jr, who had just regained his freedom after being kidnapped for four months.

Read more: Vicente Fernández: The moving message during his farewell concert in which he spoke of his death

“My pride is to have been born in a town in Mexico, and that my people in Mexico are here and also all the people who love me from Central and South America. This star is not from an artist, it is from Mexico, for you ”, expressed Vicente Fernández during his speech of thanks.

“El Charro de Huentitán” also took advantage of the moment to dedicate this international achievement to his son Vicente Fernández Jr. since it was his birthday and he had just undergone an unfortunate personal experience when he was kidnapped.

This ceremony quickly turned into a party, as the hundreds of attendees, who mostly wore charro clothes, celebrated and sang the songs of “Chente” at the top of their lungs, culminating a historic date for Mexican music.