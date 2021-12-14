The unforgivable indiscipline of Uriel Antuna in Chivas that will cause his departure

The insistence of Chivas de Guadalajara for getting rid of Uriel antuna has a very strong motive, for that reason they seek to accommodate him in another club because they consider that he does not have the professionalism that the most important team in Mexican soccer requires by having committed an inexcusable indiscipline.

In the Peloteros PQ program that is broadcast on YouTube a topic was aired that will surely generate a lot of noise in the surroundings of the Sacred Flock, as they revealed an extra-court situation of the “Brujo” who has him with both feet outside of Guadalajara, reason why in the first instance it was the ideal bargaining chip to bring to Sebastián Córdova to Verde Valle.

“The thing about Córdova has not fallen, it continues to push and pull, Marcelo wants it. Uriel Antuna is out of the rojiblanca institution due to severe indiscipline and is out of Chivas. He trains with the team (in the Preseason in Barra de Navidad), but they already let him know before the game against Mazatlán and Antuna said it was not true ”.

“He put women into the Chivas concentration. Uriel Antuna committed an indiscipline. The antecedent already exists of Dieter (Villalpando), de Chofis (Eduardo López), del Gallo (José Juan Vázquez). It happened at a local rally, Amaury feels disappointed “, it was part of what the journalist Jesús Hernández mentioned in the aforementioned program.

With this revelation it is a fact that the Guadalajara leadership he will seek accommodation for him at any place outside the team, as it is not the first time that the “Brujo” has broken the internal regulations, since on several occasions he was sanctioned for his fouls at the club, that is why the arrival de Sebastián Córdova does not depend on anything that happens with Antuna, who will no longer play with the Flock in the Clausura 2022.

You can see the statements from minute 57