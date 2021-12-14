The United States exceeds 50 million cases of covid-19

Mexico begins to apply booster doses of the vaccine 3:38

(CNN) – The United States has reported, as of this Monday, more than 50 million cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

About 798,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to JHU data.

Almost a third of all cases were registered last winter, between December 2020 and February 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared covid-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The United States reported its first 10 million cases about eight months later, on November 8, 2020.

Reported cases reached 20 million less than two months later, on December 31, 2020.

By March 24, 2021, there were 30 million cases, and the number rose to 40 million on September 4.

Now, about three months after that, the United States has reported 50,009,507 cases.

Worldwide, about 271 million cases of covid-19 have been reported, and the United States accounts for almost one in five (18%), according to JHU data.

In the United States, more than one in seven people, 15% of the population, has had COVID-19. To date, the highest case rates are in North Dakota and Alaska, where one in five people have declared a case. The lowest are in Hawaii, Vermont, Oregon, Maine and Maryland, where fewer than one in 10 people have had the virus, according to reports.

Together, California (5.2 million cases), Texas (4.4 million cases) and Florida (3.8 million cases) account for more than a quarter of all cases in the country, according to data from the JHU.