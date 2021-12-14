These are the businesses that increased Vicente Fernández’s fortune

The highest representative of Mexican regional music died this morning at 6:15 a.m. after being hospitalized for four months Photo: Colprensa

The fortune that Vicente Fernandez accumulated throughout his life amounts to the 25 million dollars according to the site Celebrity Net Worth website. But nevertheless, music and cinema were not the only items that made profits for the Charro de Huentitán.

The greatest idol of regional Mexican music found a way to extend his legacy by promoting his role as an entrepreneur, which It led him to financially venture into different guilds such as the breeding of thoroughbred horses or even the rental of private planes. Here we tell you what are those businesses that Chente left the Fernández dynasty.

Located near Guadalajara, in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Vicente Fernández lived many years of his life on his ranch ‘The three foals’. The property, which was named in honor of their three children, consists of 500 hectares made up of a main house, stables, horse farm, a pool, restaurant and the VFG arena.

Followers remain on the outskirts of the 3 Potrillos ranch where the funeral of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández will be held this Sunday in the city of Guadalajara, in the western state of Jalisco. EFE / Francisco Guasco



In the vicinity of “Los tres potrillos”, the interpreter of regional Mexican music started a miniature horse breeding business, which are not taller than 86 centimeters and for which he received constant criticism on issues of animal abuse.

However, the veterinarian at his ranch told the program a few years ago Ranches of today, that it is a breed of animals that should not be confused with ponies, and that they do not suffer any mistreatment.

Inside the residence there is also a restaurant and the VFG arena, which was built with an investment of 45 million pesos; It is a business and entertainment center with the capacity to host more than 10,000 people. The intention of the Jalisco was that this space be dedicated to charrería, but also artists of international stature such as Selena Gómez, Katy Perry or Shakira, have performed on the VFG arena stage.

The effort and talent of Chente They guided and encouraged him to also create a corporate which bears the name Fernández Group. According to official sites like LinkedIn, Fernandez Group It has a presence in more than 20 national and foreign companies dedicated mainly to artistic representation and the real estate industry.

The ‘Charro de Huentitán’ in his business aspect founded the Grupo Fernández corporate, which has a presence in more than 20 national and international companies.

The creation of its own corporate and entertainment venue opened the doors to Charro de Huentitán to ally with the titans of the entertainment industry as Ocesa Y Universal Music.

In 2015, his son Alejandro Fernandez together with Jesús López, president general of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, released the launch of Infinity, A company of booking of artists, organization of events and sale of concerts. The foal He is also a representative of Stars Production, signature of Fernandez Group which is also dedicated to promoting shows and artists.

The wealth of the Fernández dynasty was not limited to being exclusive to the entertainment world, the versatility of Vicente Fernández’s business vision also led him to owning “El Camper”, an air taxi business.

The company has its fiscal domicile in Puerta de Hierro, one of the most exclusive subdivisions in the municipality of Zapopan, in Jalisco, and is dedicated to the rental of Learjets 45 aircraft, whose main clients are artists.

With more than five decades of experience, the legacy of ‘Don Chente’ is not limited only to his participation in music and cinema. EFE / Francisco Guasco



Don Chente, had also guaranteed other income from the planting of fruits that he cultivated in the lands of Jalisco, including the royalties left by the films filmed at the beginning of his artistic career.

After five months with health complications, The Mexican regional singer passed away on the morning of December 12 at 06:15 am. With more than five decades of artistic career, the charro of Huentitán, managed to establish himself as one of the most important figures in regional Mexican music internationally.

The legacy he left for Mexican music and culture is undeniable and transcends many generations, however, It will now be the task of the Fernández dynasty to know how to manage the fruits that the work and talent of Chente generated.

