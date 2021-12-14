These are the selected ones from the “Top 13” of Isaura Taveras

The communicator and actress Isaura Taveras, arrives again and uninterruptedly with her New Year’s special “Top 13”, in its ninth edition of this annual project, next Saturday, January 1, through Color Vision, channel 09 of 12 : 00 to 2:00 in the afternoon.

This new season of “Top 13” will be a delivery of novelties, full of glamor and details, in a meticulous way the selection of the 13 figures in different areas was made thanks to a detailed analysis, by experts from the show.

For the first time “Top13” is under the direction and production of Gabriel Gabs Lantigua. Among the novelties of this year, “Top 13” will be transmitted through the YouTube platform of Mañanero TV, it will have the complete interviews on the television channel Tv Quisqueya for the United States.

“Top 13” is established as a seasonal program after an exhausting selection, in which the communicator Isaura interviews the most outstanding figures in humor, music, television, film, and social networks in the Dominican Republic, which include their stories and announce their projects for the new year that is beginning.

At 12:00 M, the stories of 13 men and women dedicated to their careers will be known, each one of whom shone thanks to their performance in their areas of work this year that is ending.

Taveras revealed that the characters the public will know more closely are: Luis Segura, (Bachata) Nino Freestyle (Revelation) Capricorn YouTuber, Yiyo Sarante (Salsa) Nathalie Hazim (Pop Ballad) Tribute Jhonny Ventura (Merengue).

Cinema: director José María Cabral (Hotel Copelia) Actress Lumy Lizardo, actor Vicente Santos.

Television: Pamela Sued, Albert Mena, Alberto Zayas (producer).

Humor: El Naguero, Raymond and Miguel (Recognition of 30 years of experience). Featured Abroad Brea Frank.