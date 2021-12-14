These were the 3 most successful songs by Vicente Fernández

Choose just three songs from the great Vicente Fernandez it would be an almost impossible job to accomplish. Among all its great successes there are three songs that he managed to immortalize forever: “The king”, “Return, return” and “Divine women”.

We are going to discover the story behind each of these melodies that all Mexicans know from beginning to end.

What were Vicente Fernández’s most successful songs?

Many songs that Vicente Fernandez interpreted, we have heard them in the voices of other singers, but he knew how to reach the depths of hearts with his voice, managing to mark a before and after.

1. “Back, back”

“Return Return” it was launched in 1972 on the album titled “¡Arriba Huentitlán!”. This particular song not only opened doors to him in every corner of Mexico, but all over the world.

So strong was the impact of this song, that it has been translated into more than 10 languages ​​and performed by more than 20 artists. It currently has 64.8 million views on Spotify.

Some years ago, during a concert with his son Alejandro Fernández, he said: “I think the day they are burying me, everyone is going to sing it.”

2. “The king”

“A stone in the way, taught me that my destiny was to roll and roll. Later a muleteer told me that you don’t have to get there first but you have to know how to get there. I don’t have a throne or a queen, or anyone who understands me, but I’m still the king ”.

Surely you read the song singing, and it is impossible to think about its lyrics without remembering the rhythm and voice of Vicente Fernandez. This song written and composed by José Alfredo Jiménez is one of the most listened to of “El Charro de Huentitán”.

3. “Divine women”

The song “Mujeres divinas” has 80.2 million reproductions on Spotify, making it the most listened to on Vicente Fernandez on that platform. It is one of the most acclaimed lyrics, not only from the singer but from the musical genre, for the way he talks about women and how he praises them.

What’s your favorite song by Vicente Fernandez?