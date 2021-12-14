These would be the millions that Vicente Fernández left as an inheritance

The singer from Guadalajara Vicente Fernandez left a fortune of $ 25 million, product of his artistic career and also as a businessman.

According Celebrity Net Worth, the millionaire legacy of the artist is due to the different areas in which he worked, as a singer, producer and Mexican actor, when making presentations on stage, with his films and musical tours.

The $ 25 million is due to proceeds from the more than 50 albums he created, which were used in some movies.

With his heritage, Vicente Fernández also created the Arena Vicente Fernández Gómez (VFG), which was built in 2005 with an investment of $ 45 million pesos, by the Fernández Group.

The property is located in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga and is used as a performance center with a capacity of 15,000 to 40,000 people.

Even the VFG Arena has been the space for concerts by important artists, such as Katy Perry, Selena Gómez, Shakira and even Twenty One Pilots, in addition to other artists such as Harry Styles and Billie Eilish will be performing in the near future.

In addition, it made an alliance with Ocesa, a company dedicated to promoting concerts and shows.

However, Vicente Fernández also stood out as a businessman, as another of his businesses was that of air taxis “El Caminante”, company in charge of renting aircraft Learjets 45, and his main clients have been artists.

He did this business together with his son Alejandro, and his offices are located in one of the most exclusive areas of Zapopan.

Also, the constant income for his heirs comes from royalties from his recording materials.

Vicente Fernández, originally from Huentitán el Alto, Jalisco, died on December 12, 2021 at the age of 81.

