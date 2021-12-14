“They are for my aunt”: TV Azteca thought that a lady was bringing flowers to Vicente Fernández | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- In the midst of the sadness over the death of Vicente Fernández, some scenes provoke humor among internet users, which makes the mourning for the singer a little less tense.

That is the case of a woman in Tiktok (@pande_jo), who went viral after being questioned by a reporter, as it is appreciated how she carries a flower arrangement, which in the first instance was related that it would be for Vicente Fernández.

However, when asked about the flowers, The lady named María points out that they are for her aunt, to which the reporter apologizes sadly while the woman continues walking towards the wake of her relative.

The video became popular on the social network while Internet users comment that Vicente is not the only person who died today and highlighting the distraction of the person who recorded the video.

They cut off his inspiration, because the answer that the reporter expected was affirmative, but it ended up being the opposite, generating the laughter of the users of the platform.

Vicente Fernández, the last great ranchera singer of Mexico, dies

With his death, which occurred this Sunday at the age of 81 and was informed by his family through his official account on Instagram, the era of the great interpreters of regional Mexican music ends, a period that began with Tito Guízar in the 30s, Pedro Infante in the following decade and continued with Jorge Negrete, Javier Solís and José Alfredo Jiménez.

Fernández was the heir to this saga, and one of the most recognized voices in Latin America.

The singer had been hospitalized since the previous week, after a relapse of the accident he had in his room last August.