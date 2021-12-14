They create the perfect app to control a smart home, but you can’t use it yet

Gif : Bastian Andelefski / YouTube

Someday we will have the experience of a effortless smart home that They promised us, but it will be from the hand of talented people that really understand why smart homes as we know them are broken . Developer Bastian Andelefski just create a simple application for ios which is based on the augmented reality and ultra-wideband U1 chip of the iPhone to control a room full of smart devices in a blink of eyes.

Like cars freelancers and Offices paperless, smart homes are a tempting idea that promises to revolutionize the way we interact with our home . But the concept we were promised and how a home works smart today are two completely different things. We are approaching a time when a house instantly recognizes every command that you whisper , and every appliance and electrical device can be operated remotely or even work autonomously after knowing your pleasures .

That’s not home smart we have now. Instead of that transparent intelligence , we have countless mobile apps to jump into, and even more heterogeneous standards because of the companies that They try to make their smart devices and protocols the industry standard. I know start to see the light at the end of the tunnel as a standard universal called Matter gains traction and companies agree to make their smart devices work well together , but there is still a lot of room for improvement and optimize interactivity , What shows Andelefski .

With a custom iOS app called Point, Andelefski takes so much advantage of the ultra-wideband U1 chip that Apple has packed into its phones. from iPhone 11 ( the HomePod mini and AirTags also have the technology, but cannot be used by third parties ), as well as augmented reality through Apple’s ARKit platform to create a smart home interface that is as intuitive as TV remotes that we have been using for decades.

The ultra-wide band is a wireless protocol that uses high-frequency radio signals with a short range to precisely locate and communicate with nearby devices. Offers better performance and higher precision than Bluetooth and GPS. The field of view of the Apple U1 chip in the iPhone is limited, but when combined with augmented reality, devices HomeKit-compatible smart phones, such as smart light bulbs , appear as points in the screen that the user can simply point to turn on or off .

Controls appear automatically on screen according the type of device the iPhone and the Point app are pointing to . For basic smart bulbs, a simple power button and brightness slider appear, but for bulbs that change color , adds a color selection wheel . If it were a thermostat, a temperature dial would be displayed instead.

Everything works effortlessly and smoothly on video from Andelefski, but unfortunately the app is just a prototype that required expensive ultra-wideband development hardware to work. But Andelefski hope a hardware manufacturer will help to turn this prototype from a consumer product into something affordable. C anyone who has already tried do make your home smart, he would probably be happy to let himself some money This application .