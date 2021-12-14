They filter a new case of infidelity of Eduin Caz

This time it was a young woman who sent Stephanie a message.

December 13, 2021 10:51 hs

Several women have shown support for Stephanie hernandez after she shared the video that proves that the singer was unfaithful to his wife.

Last weekend the name of Eduin Caz managed to position itself as a trend in social networks after a young woman from Chihuahua leaked a video in which she shows that she was in bed with the singer of Firm Group.

Eduin after a few hours responded with a video on Instagram, in which he assured that this was already a solved situation with his wife, as he had already confessed to her in the past.

In this way, the singer confirmed that he was unfaithful to his wife. However, he had a lot of support from his fans.

On the other hand, Stephanie hernandezDespite having received some criticism, she also received a lot of support from women who indicated that they believed her more than the artist.

They uncover another infidelity

The young woman even began to share messages from women who supported her. However, one of them captured the most attention.

“Eduin is a very womanizer, when he went to Jacona Michoacán he also slept with my friend when the dance was over, she also uploaded photos with him at the motel to FB but hers did not gain fame like your video,” it read in the text.

In this way, the young woman leaked one more possible case of infidelity on the part of Eduin Caz.