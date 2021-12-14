They spread details of a wear and tear in Santiago Solari’s relationship with Sebastián Córdova

From one moment to the next, the situation of Sebastian Cordova at America club change. And lately it was notorious that something was not quite right, because it went from being a fixed name in the eleven headline that made up Santiago Solari during the first semester of 2021 in which the Eagles disputed the Guard1anes Closing Tournament of Liga MX, to have intermittent appearances in the Scream Mexico A21.

In the first six months, with the shirt cream blue, the young midfielder born in Aguascalientes, was always there from the start, except for the moments when he was called to Selection of Mexico. In total, he accumulated 10 starts from 11 games to which he was cited, which translated into 901 minutes between the regular phase matches and the quarterfinal matches of the League with Pachuca.

While already for the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, he only missed the first three days because of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In this last cycle, of 14 meetings to which he was summoned by Santiago Solari, in just nine he was part of the formation that jumped onto the field to play from the beginning. With the possibility of contesting more matches, he reaped 860 minutes, 40 less than in the immediately previous semester.

In this regard, El Francotirador of the newspaper RECORD, published this Tuesday, December 14, that the reason why Sebastian Cordova was not so taken into account by the IndiecitoIt was because of some sparks that would have arisen in their relationship. The ’10’ of the cast of Coapa He was dissatisfied with some indications from the coach and that is why he ceased to be one of the key pieces.

Apparently, according to the aforementioned medium, Sebastian Cordova I wouldn’t be the only one who wouldn’t have agreed with Santiago Solari, especially during the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. Apparently the Indiecito “He does not have unanimous devotion in the Americanist establishment, since there are some who do not share his philosophy”.