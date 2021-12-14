This AI turns any photo into an anime character in the style of ‘Arcane’: so you can use HuggingFace

Thanks to a system of Artificial Intelligence that uses machine learning technologies A new tool that has become a trend in social networks allows you to turn any person or animal into an anime character. Hugging Face’s tool is called AnimeGAN and it has also been shared on Github.

In huggingface.co you can upload a photo of yourself, or of whoever you want, and decide between two versions of transformation. When you choose, pclick on “Submit” and your transformation will appear.





You have to wait a few seconds while designing because the same tool still has a long waiting process (and there are even Twitter users who they have complained about it), which happens by waiting for a queue of everyone who is trying to get their anime version at that moment.

Then you have to take a screenshot to have your image changed. If you click on Screenshot, you will only download a large screenshot with a very small image. It has become a trend in social networks and people are even testing with characters from art paintings, historical people or with cartoons.

AnimeGAN gives you as results photos that They have a style that is very similar to Arcane’s And that’s why, it’s probably being popular. Arcane is a new animated series on Netflix that is gaining a large audience.

The democratization of AI





Hugging Face was founded by Clément Delangue and Julien Chaumond in 2016 as a chatbot company. In addition to his Anime photos, one of his great strengths is natural language processing.

Although it is not even a decade old, the company has already gotten big names like Apple, Monzo, Bing and Facebook (now Meta) to use its offerings. It is backed by deep learning libraries: PyTorch and TensorFlow.

In an interview with the media in March, Hugging Face’s CTO Julien Chaumond said that the democratization of AI will be one of the greatest achievements for society. He added that no company, not even big tech, can do it alone. The company has been working proactively to build open source community for language model development.