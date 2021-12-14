This awesome Samsung 8K Smart TV is epicly discounted and comes with a free Galaxy S21

The 8K at your fingertips and as a gift … a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, could you ask for more?

If you are clear about what you want to have the most premium as far as image and sound are concerned, now is the time to drop the bills. From this week until next January 19, the Samsung official store maintains a series of juicy offers that involve the perfect occasion to get a Smart TV from 8K resolution at a reduced price, and above with a very special gift.

In this way, we can buy the QN750A Neo QLED 55-inch by 2,059.18 euros, saving almost 500 euros with respect to its RRP. Also, and here comes the best, for buying this QLED 8K television (or any other brand) we will take a completely free Samsung Galaxy S21. Keep in mind that we are talking about a high-end mobile valued at more than 800 euros so, if you prefer to see it differently, you would be buying a Galaxy S21 at normal price and a 55-inch Smart TV and 8K resolution for about 1,300 euros. A price of real madness.

Get a Samsung 8K Smart TV and get a Galaxy S21 as a gift

And what do you have to do with this premium combo at a reduced price? Simply go to the promotion page and choose the Samsung 8K TV you prefer, once you have processed it you will only have to register the purchase and the brand will send you a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G without having to drop a single euro more.

Us we have chosen the cheapest model, the QN750A Neo QLED, since we believe that in order to make the leap to 8K it is Samsung’s television with the best value for money, although you can always bet on a more category or larger model. They all have a christmas discount and include the coveted high-end gift. Of course, in case you have doubts, we recommend that you check the promotion rules and find out if the 8K Smart TV you have chosen applies to this promotion or not.

As we said, for our part we recommend the 55-inch QN750A Neo QLED, a television of almost 140 centimeters of screen diagonal which maintains a reduced price of only 2,059.18 euros. It has one of the most advanced imaging technologies on the market (Quantum Matrix Technology, Quantum dot) as well as a Neo QLED 8K processor with Artificial Intelligence, HDR10 +, anti-glare screen and a special surround sound system (OTS Pro, SpaceFit Sound).

We also have premium extras as an ultra-thin and elegant design (Infinity Design), dynamic update technology (Motion Xcelerator Turbo), panoramic game mode, Low latency HDR, Samsung TV Plus, Tap View, voice assistant compatibility … The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G free including it will seem little to you!

Related topics: Deals, Samsung, Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe