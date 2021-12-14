This is how Rafa Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Daniel Osorno celebrated the Atlas title

Atlas defender Rafale Marquez (C) waves during their Mexican Clausura 2018 tournament football match against Guadalajara at the Jalisco stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, on April 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ULISES RUIZ

Mexican soccer has just experienced one of its most memorable and emotional episodes in its history. The Foxes del Atlas became champions of the MX League after a 70-year wait. With this great feat, different former players and references in the history of the institution demonstrated and different spaces to join the celebration and show their love for the red and black colors.

Guarded celebrated the Rojinegros title from the other side of the world (Photo: Bernadett Szabo / REUTERS)

Andrew Saved He had a meteoric rise in Mexico thanks to the support that the people of Guadalajara gave him at the beginning of his career. His talent and abilities allowed him to shine at the local level to later draw the attention of the old continent and undertake the European dream to stand out at the highest competitive level. Today, after 14 years of leaving Atlas, the little Prince celebrated like few others the championship of Foxes cfollowed by the Club León in the Jalisco Stadium.

“I did not sleep, until now I have not slept at all since yesterday when I had a game against Real Sociedad and I told my teammates, it would be the perfect night, because we won 4-0, and that’s it. It would be the perfect night for my Atlas to become a champion and I can die in peace now ”, the Mexican selected soccer player confessed to ESPN.

The Betis and Mexican National Team midfielder did not miss any details from his home in Spain, despite the time difference between that country and Mexico. In the middle of the Iberian dawn, Guarded could not help crying after witnessing the championship of the club that saw him born and of which he continues to be a fervent fan.

“As I was in my bed, in the dark, with my children asleep, I couldn’t make much noise, what came out was jumping on my bed and it was inevitable not to start crying, in fact my wife started recording me and I am a bit ashamed of this but it was inevitable, it is a feeling that had never touched me and being a fan of a team beyond having played with a team and even though I have not played as a professional I am from the Atlas of all my life and it was a very, very great joy “expressed the Silver Fox.

The Kaiser played his first career final with the Foxes in 1999 (Photo: File)

Another great character in athletic history is the former central defender Rafael Marquez, who is considered by many to be the most successful historical soccer player in Mexico. The Kaiser He was one of the members of the Foxes in which until recently he lived as the last final disputed by the Guadalajara. The year 1999 witnessed how Márquez and a team led by Ricardo La Volpe lost the opportunity to be crowned against Toluca in a tie that was decided on penalties.

That chapter served to boost Rafa’s career in European football and a few weeks after his transfer with the Monaco of the league of France. After triumphing with the Gauls, being champion of the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and become two-time champion of the Liga Mx with Lion, the defender returned to Red and black to retire with the team of his loves in 2018.

The former player lived with great passion the final between Atlas and León (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Raffite He lived with an incomparable passion the second leg of the final of this Grita México Apertura 2021. His emotions were reflected in different publications shared on his official Twitter account. Finally, after the conclusion and the last penalty charged by Julio Furch who ended up giving Atlas the championship, Márquez dedicated an euphoric congratulation to the red and black institution in the same social network.

“And it came true !!!!! Congratulations @AtlasFC for this title, 70 years of waiting !!!! Many, many congratulations!!!!” wrote the former player.

Osorno observed what his generation of 199 could not achieve (Photo: Twitter / @ EnmascaradoDAtl)

During the celebration of the title in the streets of Guadalajara, another former member of the Foxes He stood out above the other fans. Is about Daniel Osorno, who was also a participant in that 1999 final against the Red Devils. Now, retired from the courts, he has continued to express his love for the Guadalajara institution, so He joined the fans to celebrate this triumph from his car.

On his journey he starred in a meeting with another loyal follower of the Rojinegros and current boxer’s coach Saul Canelo Alvarez, Eddy Reynoso. They both hugged each other warmly and continued with the festivities. “With my friend Eddy Reynoso”, Osorno shared on his Instagram account.

The former player met Canelo’s renowned coach on the streets of Jalisco (Photo: Instagram Capture)

