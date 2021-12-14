this is how the Atlas opened the bottle of whiskey after storing it for 67 years after being champion

2021-12-14

The mexican club Atlas He broke two milestones last Sunday after the end of the Apertura-2021 tournament: he ended a 70-year wait without being first division champion and finally opened a bottle of whiskey that was given to him in 1954 to be drunk when he was crowned again. In the showcase the ‘Foxes’ can already boast their only two league champion titles, but before, they only had the cup obtained in 1950-51, as well as a box stained by time with a legend in handwritten letters.

The box is the original packaging of a bottle of Ballantine’s brand whiskey and the following legend was written on it: “Property of Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara AC to be uncovered until the Atlas team wins a First Division championship. The representative in this city gave it as a gift in 1954 ”.