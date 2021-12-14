this is how Varsavsky’s delivery robots work

A delivery robot it may seem like a panacea for a company like Glovo. You are not going to complain if a contract is precarious. He will neither unionize nor regret being a false self-employed person and will not demand compliance with what is known as the ‘rider law’. The customer would not have to pay a delivery bonus if it rains and the machine could be available 24/7. On paper, it is easy to detect the advantages that these autonomous vehicles that have been circulating in cities such as London, Tallinn, Hamburg or Washington DC for some time can have for the interests of the company. He will join this list of places shortly Madrid, where the company will start try three of these ‘riders’ 100% free of labor conflict in the first quarter of next year.

To carry out this experiment, he has partnered with Goggo network, who contacted the ‘delivery’ platform to carry out this collaboration. It is one of the last ‘startups’ set up by Martin Varsavsky, a businessman of Argentine Hispanic origin, who rose to fame as the founder of Jazztel and who is now a well-known investor and entrepreneur in multiple areas such as technology, telecommunications and even assisted reproduction and fertility. Despite being a very young company, this has not prevented it from raising funding from some of the largest funds in the world.

Glovo faces a record 50 million labor fine that threatens its viability Manuel Angel Mendez

In 2019, he achieved close a round of 44 million euros which was led by two giants such as the Japanese firm Softbank or Axel Springer’s Germans. Goggo Network doesn’t make the technology, it runs it. They understand that if autonomous machines stop being an eternal promise and end up being a reality of our day to day, Operators will be required for fleets made up of these vehicles. This is where they want to position themselves.

Villaverde Valley

The ‘affair’ between the Catalan company and Varsavsky has been announced within the framework of the ‘sandbox’ launched by the Madrid Futuro association and the city council in the Villaverde district. Behind that English word, what is really hidden is an urban laboratory, where to test mobility and logistics proposals to check its viability and the possibility of taking it to other areas of the city.

Glovo’s ‘robotic rider’ will not be the only thing that will be rehearsed in this space in the southern area. Also included on this test track are a ‘autonomous food truck, also managed by Goggo Network, an autonomous car developed by the University of Nebrija and the Madrid company FEM Expert and a drone to transport goods hand in hand with Globalvia and eHang. Therefore, in the coming months the residents of this corner of the capital will be able to see how their neighborhood is rehearsing three of the revolutions that the technology industry has been selling for years, despite the fact that they are far from becoming something routine. As a sample, a button: do not forget the problems that Amazon has encountered, for example, to carry out its project of delivering packages with unmanned ships.

Demonstration moment. (M. McLoughlin)

From the Óscar Pierre company, they emphatically insist that “there are no plans in the short term” to adopt this type of vehicle and everything is a “pilot to understand how the regulation should be “ so that something like this may be possible in the future.

The Glovo and Goggo Networks roadmap involves making a first test in the Villaverde environment and, after checking that everything works correctly, carrying these tests to a real environment such as their ghost supermarkets, known as ‘super Glovo’. Specifically, the one located on Duque de Sesto street, in the Salamanca district. However, for that to happen, they need, like the rest of the projects, that the municipal corporation finish processing the permits and establish the conditions under which the tests can be carried out. For example, in the case of the car without a driver, it is intended to reserve a specific area of ​​Villaverde and cordon it off so that it can circulate. Be that as it may, the promoters of the projects of this ‘sanbox’ have had to take out insurance, something for which they have had to negotiate with Mutua Madrileña. One of those responsible for this firm confessed during the presentation that the “process has been complicated” due to the novelty of the proposal.

The pilot will be tested first in Villaverde. In a second phase, it is intended to do in Goya

“They can reach a speed of up to eight kilometers per hour, but we have adapted it to five so that they travel at the speed that a pedestrian would,” explains Eduardo Uriarte, Goggo Networks Technology Director, to Teknautas about the machine they will use to the experiment with Glovo. A machine that has been developed by Delivers.AI. It is a small drawer mounted on four wheels with space for two or three bags. It is a completely electric vehicle and, as Uriarte explains, It is equipped with a GPS system that allows it to position with “great precision” (with a margin of error of centimeters) the place where it is located.

Through cameras and a series of algorithms, the vehicle can identify its surroundings and know how to act if what is in front of it is “a tree or a group of pedestrians”. There’s one thing he’s still not good at: traffic lights. For this reason, when he has to cross a street, he will “notify the operator” so that he can tell him when is the ideal time to do so. It will be that operator who also unlocks the drawer when the user goes down to pick up the order (yes, you have to go down to the front door). “Being a pilot, we have chosen not to integrate this option in the ‘app’, because it would entail an important development”, explains Uriarte, who remembers that what can be done is to know the route of the order through the Glovo’s ‘app’, exactly the same as if a real flesh rider did it. Regarding autonomy, this manager affirms that an average of eight deliveries could be made with a single charge. “Works with interchangeable batteries. If it runs out too soon, it changes quickly. ”

Goggo’s ‘foodtruck’. (M. McLoughlin)

In the case of ‘foodtruck‘from Goggo Networks (based on a vehicle built by Neolix), the arrangements are more advanced. They are also waiting for the green light from the Madrid city hall to be able to use it in the Cuatro Torres area, north of La Castellana. However, they already have the approval of the Las Rozas council to start the tests there. The proposal is different. If in the case of the ‘autonomous rider’ it is about managing a shipment that the user would make through the ‘app’, in the case of the ‘foodtruck’ we would be talking about something else similar to a vending machine on wheels.

The customer selects what they want on the screen, pays and can extract it from inside. For now, they have signed agreements with chef Dani García and the chain of pastry shops Mallorca for these first tests in the capital. For the other Madrid municipality, they will work with Carrefour (to offer sushi) and two local cafeterias. Unlike the delivery vehicle, this one has larger dimensions and a LiDAR (a laser sensor that uses pulses of light to calculate distances). Autonomy is not so key, since the ‘foodtruck’ is not designed to travel long distances, but to be placed in a point such as a metro station or a business park and that gives several hours of service.

One of the robots used by Just Eat in London. (EC)

This is going to be the first case of a robotic delivery man put into practice in Spain in an urban environment, although it will not be the first time it has been raised. The stamp, as we said at the beginning of the article, has already been seen in other countries. Just Eat already made a demonstration during the Horeca Profesional Expo (HIP) held in February 2020. There, the company carried out a small 50-meter demonstration, in which a device developed by the Italian firm e-Novia delivered a salad, a ‘hummus’ to the CEO in Spain, Patrick Bergareche. and a carrot cake. At that time, Bergareche stated that they would not soon see each other operating in the streets.

Robots are not so autonomous either

The manager calculated that until 2024 there would not be in our country a regulation for vehicles with a degree of autonomy 5 (the maximum possible) and that even so it would be necessary to do other complementary legislative work. He was also quite blunt in predicting that these mills will not replace workers. He stated that it was interesting for “ultrashort” distances where it is not worth sending a delivery person or to meet unforeseen demand peaks in a given neighborhood. Bergareche spoke with knowledge of the facts.

Delivery robots hit the streets of London. “They don’t stop taking orders from me” Analía Plaza

Just Eat was one of the first to test these technologies in London. He did it in Southwark and Lewisham, districts where he launched a small experience with the company Starship Technologies in 2016. They chose a series of restaurants in the area to do these tests. The hoteliers saw in the ‘app’ if they had to deliver the command to a robot or a human.

Of course, as the London legislation was not yet prepared for these machines to walk alone, they had to be escorted by a security guard, who was dedicated to checking that everything worked well and answering the questions of the most curious, as Teknautas said in this report. on the terrain. The company, a firm set up by two former Skype founders, he had also done other pilots in Greenwich and in Estonia. Precisely in the streets of Tallinn there was a particular scene that quickly became viral. It snowed with such intensity that several of these machines ended up running aground in the white blanket that covered the sidewalks, even though it was barely three centimeters thick.

Welcome to the future: Delivery Robots’ traffic jam in #Estonia after 1 inch of snow! pic.twitter.com/5pR8Y4OGOu – Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 7, 2021

A scene that makes it clear that these inventions still have many miles to go and stages to burn before they become an everyday image, and not just because of the legislation. They still cannot emancipate themselves from human intervention. In this sense, the most striking case was that of Kiwibot. The robots of this company, founded at the University of Berkeley by some students, became a sensation in that educational center and the surrounding businesses, which did not hesitate to have them, especially for food delivery. The surprise came when it was discovered that autonomy was not as it seemed at first. Operators paid at two dollars an hour gave the orders in intervals of five to 10 seconds to the device depending on what they received through the cameras and GPS.