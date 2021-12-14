This is the tattoo that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter showed

Jennifer Lopez Y Marc Anthony they are synonymous with guaranteed talent. It is that for several years ago the spectacular artists have demonstrated their great gifts both for music and for singing. In addition, this couple was married for a few years, during which time they had two children.

From that relationship we have to say that on June 5, 2004 Marc Anthony and the Bronx Diva they were married intimately, in which only the couple’s closest family and friends attended. While on November 7, 2007, and after many rumors, JLo Y Marc officially confirmed that they were expecting twins. However, a few years later, in 2012 they divorced as both claimed that their relationship was untenable.

As we mentioned in the previous paragraph they had twins and their names are Maximilian Y Emme, which on several occasions have shown that artistic talent is in their blood. Currently young people are 13 years old so every time they appear in public they capture all eyes.

Mainly, Emme Muniz who already debuted on stage with a presentation with his mother, JLo that left everyone with their mouths open, since his voice was extremely surprising. This appearance occurred last year, specifically in the halftime show of the Super bowl where the little edge confirmed that he inherited the great gifts of his parents.

Changing the subject, this time, the little Emme It is a trend in various portals of shows since in their statements of their official account of Instagram shared a photo of a tattoo that says “Jlovers”. As a result, many followers began to wonder if the daughter of these famous artists was going to get her first tattoo.