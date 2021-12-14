After the end of Miss Universe 2021, held last Sunday in Israel, the other dress option that considered the Puerto Rican Michelle Marie Colón.

The orange piece was designed by the Dominican Giannina Azar, who made the dresses that Colón, 21, wore in the final of the local contest, held at the end of last September.

Puerto Rico @michellemariecolon in her evening dress parade. What was missing to advance to the Top 5? #missuniverse #misspuertorico #michellecolon # missuniverse2021 #miss # missuniverso2021 # missuniverse2021 #pageantlife #pageant #gown #dress Posted by Mr. Harry Rodz on Sunday, December 12, 2021

Michelle was ranked in the top ten international competition, thus repeating the feat of his compatriot Estefanía Soto Torres in Miss Universe 2020.

The costume that Miss Universe Puerto Rico finally decided to use in the gala dress competition was made by the Israelis Eli Biton and Yehuda Biton, who are father and son.

It has various stones, sequins and crystals.

The winner of the 70th edition of Miss Universe was the Indian Haznaar Sandhu, 21, who is an actress in her country. This is the third woman from her country to achieve the universal crown. The first was Sushmita Sen in 1994 and the second was Lara Dutta, who won the 2000 edition held in Cyprus.

This was the other outfit that Michelle Colón was going to wear in Miss Universe 2021