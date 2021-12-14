This was the response with which Harnaaz Sandhu from India won Miss Universe | People | Entertainment

The three finalists answered the same question in the final round of the beauty pageant held in Israel.

The three finalists, Miss South Africa, Lalela Lali Mswane; Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Y Miss india, Harnaaz Sandhu, from the 70th edition of miss Universe they had to answer the same question in the final round and the answer that stood out the most was that of Miss India and became the successor of the Mexican Andrea Meza.

The question was how can you advise the thousands of women who are seeing you right now to face the pressure?

Harnaaz Sandhu, new Miss Universe: “I want to inspire women and men alike”

This was Miss India’s response: “Well, I think the biggest pressure facing youth today is believing in themselves. Two, you know that you are unique and that is what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening around the world. I think this is what you need to understand, go out, speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are your own voice, I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today ”.

Miss South Africa: “I would implore the young women of today to choose courage over comfort at every opportunity they get. I would also like women to know that since the beginning of time they have had something all within them to achieve what they wanted, unfortunately it was the world that convinced us not to “.

Miss South Africa, Lalela Lali Mswane. Photo: EFE

Miss Paraguay: “I have been through so many difficult situations in my life, but I got over it, so I want all the women, all the people who are watching right now to join forces to do what you are supposed to do because you can do it no matter what the situation is. . You can overcome it and you can always be victorious ”.

Miss Paraguay. Nadia Ferreira. Photo: EFE

As second runner-up was Miss South Africa, Lalela Lali Mswane, and as the first runner-up to Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira. (AND)