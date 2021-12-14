This was the reunion between Vicente Fernández Jr. and his ex-wife Mara Patricia Castañeda after the death of “El Charro de Huentitán” – Prensa Libre

Several journalists have tried to approach the Fernández family to obtain statements and obtain more information. However, journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, Vicente Fernández Jr.’s ex-wife, has had several exclusives.

Since Sunday, December 12, when the death of Vicente Fernández was revealed, various media in Mexico and throughout Latin America have covered what surrounds the family of “El Charro de Huentitán.”

Mara covers everything that surrounds the Fernández dynasty and closely follows the last goodbye of Vicente Fernández, her ex-father-in-law.

While crowds mourn Chente’s death, other curious people highlight the reunion between Mara with her ex-husband Vicente Fernández Jr., during journalistic coverage.

According to local media, Mara had exclusive access to some members of the Fernández family. In addition, she was reunited with her ex-husband Vicente Fernández Jr., whom she also interviewed.

During one of several links that Mara Patricia has had with the media outlet for which she works, she reported from the “Lo Tres Potrillos” ranch and approached her ex-husband to obtain statements.

Mara assured that she had “sneaked in” to the ranch and that she had forgotten what “the pushes” meant, when referring to what happened during journalistic coverage.

“Thanks to all the people of Mexico, thanks to all the public of my father who has given us so many signs of affection,” Vicente Fernández Jr. said to his ex-wife.

Internet users on social networks have left several comments and highlight that she has been close to the Fernández family due to the love relationship she had with one of the children of “El Charro de Huentitán”. Other users said that Chente appreciated her and that was the reason why she was able to access statements.

“I’m going to get out before they slap me off,” Mara said before concluding her coverage.