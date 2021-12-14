Three NYC tax preparers plead guilty to attempting to defraud their clients and the state – Telemundo New York (47)

Three New York City Hispanic tax preparers received their sentences after pleading guilty to attempting to defraud their clients and the state, the state Department of Taxation and Finance announced Wednesday.

On the one hand, Raúl Martínez, the owner of Apollo Tax, located at 170 Dyckman Street in New York City, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony tax fraud.

Martinez admitted to misrepresenting his New York City residence, failing to remit withholding tax to New York State as required by law, and failing to report business income for Apollo Tax on your personal income tax return.

Martinez will pay more than $ 94,000 in restitution for tax years 2015 through 2018. As part of his probation, he is prohibited from preparing tax returns for any individual taxpayer. You face jail if you violate this condition of your sentence.

Additionally, two Bronx tax preparers pleaded guilty to claiming false deductions on various returns they filed.

Laureano López, 64, and Adalberto Velásquez, 43, from Roy’s Agency Inc. located at 1562 Watson Avenue, filed fraudulent returns on behalf of individual taxpayers.

Taxpayers were not entitled to the inflated deductions claimed on the returns.

Lopez was a registered tax preparer in New York State. Velasquez was not registered to legally prepare taxes in New York State.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the three preparers.

New Yorkers with knowledge that tax preparers are committing fraud can report it anonymously online or by phone at 518-457-0578. The Tax Department reviews each complaint and takes the necessary corrective action.

“We continue to aggressively pursue dishonest tax professionals who aim to make a profit at the expense of New York State and to the detriment of their clients,” said Acting Finance and Tax Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “As income tax filing season approaches, I encourage all New Yorkers who decide to hire a paid preparer to make sure they are ethical professionals.”