Tigres has already started negotiations with Sebastián Córdova

America it continues with its turbulent transfer market, full of rumors and with little certainty. Although the request of coach Santiago Solari is to bring incorporations as soon as possible, the truth is that the information on possible exits are those that fill the office of the directors.

This is how Tigres began the talks with Sebastián Córdova. Knowing that the creative wants to leave the institution and the interest that coach Miguel Herrera has with the footballer who made his debut in Las Águilas, Los Felinos will go with everything to sign him and thus replace the left-handed Leonardo Fernández.

According ESPN, The operation is underway: The Azulcremas already count on the fact that the young Mexican will not be on the squad next season despite the fact that he has a contract until 2025. His transfer value, however, is high: according to Transfermarkt your token costs 7 million euros.

The exchange with Chivas dropped

The winter novel involved Córdova and Uriel Antuna in a possible exchange between Chivas and América respectively. However, that option today is down by the high claims of the extreme.