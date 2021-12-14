Time chooses billionaire Elon Musk as ‘Person of the Year’

Magazine Time chose the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon musk, “the man plus rich of world“, as the person plus influential of 2021.

The publication of Monday, December 13, 2021 highlights Musk, beyond his fortune -which he estimates at more than USD 250 billion-, his aeronautical company with which “puts satellites in orbit ”and its electric vehicles, in addition to its ability to make Actions of the Bag from New York go up or down for a simple comment yours, usually via Twitter.

“With a flick of your finger, the stock market skyrockets or blacks out. An army of devotees this earring of each of their wordsWrote the magazine.

Time describes him as an unparalleled person, “the man who aspires to save our planet and get us another new uninhabited one”, but also as a clown and a genius, as a businessman and a man from show, as a provocative.

The magazine emphasizes that 2021 has been Musk’s year, since in April his company Spacex achieved a exclusive contract with the US space agency POT to return US astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972.

In May, he hosted the famous American television show ‘Saturday Night Live’ and in October, the car rental company Hertz announced that he planned purchase 100 vehicles Tesla to add them to your fleet.

His last great and controversy intervention in social networks goes back to this November when he decided to sell 10% of his shares in the Tesla company, after making a poll among his followers on Twitter, which sparked reactions of all kinds and caused the Actions from his company will fall by 6%.

Among other seismic movements caused by his tweets this year, the revaluation of the dogecoin cryptocurrency, That Shooting after Musk wrote a couple of posts about this coin that was born in 2013 as a joke.

“Just a few years ago, Musk was continually mocked and treated like a crazy con man on the brink of bankruptcy. Now this shy South African with syndrome from Asperger, who escaped from a brutal childhood and he overcame a personal tragedy, he subjects governments and industry to the force of his ambition, “writes Time in the article that accompanies the designation of the billionaire as the” Person of the year. “

The publication, which has been designating the person of the year based on the influence who has exercised for better or for worse during the current year, ironically emphasizes “that few people have influenced more than Musk in life on Earth and potentially also in life outside of Earth ”.

Last year, the newly elected president of the United States, Joe biden, and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, were chosen by Time as the person of the year, who can designate both individuals and groups of people.



